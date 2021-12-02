Union hosts Christmas concert 21

On November 19, 2021, the Decatur Education Foundation hosted their first fundraising event in twenty-two months since the beginning of the pandemic. Held in Decatur High School’s newly renovated student center, the songwriting club was invited to perform a concert. Tickets to this event sold for fifty dollars and all proceeds were given to Joe’s Fund. Joe’s Fund was created after Joe Bodine, a 2015 Decatur High School graduate, passed away from addiction and substance abuse in 2016. Founded the same year by Bodine’s mother, (Lori Heeman) was Joe’s Fund, an organization dedicated to the improvement of the mental health for students.

