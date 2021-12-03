ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Paper Mario coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Paper Mario is joining the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service next week, Nintendo has announced. THe game will go live on December 10. In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness – Bowser himself – has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky...

nintendoeverything.com

Westport News

Target has a Nintendo Switch bundle in stock just in time for holidays

Even though Nintendo has come a long way since their OG video game console and pixelated Super Mario Bros. game, the brand is still making amazing products. The Switch console lets you play at home, on a tabletop, or as a handheld, starting Nov. 21, Target has a bundle with everything you need to get started, for $299.99.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Pac-Man Museum+ is Coming to PC and Consoles Next Year

Fans of Pac-Man rejoice! A new collection, featuring 14 Pac-Man titles, is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Called Pac-Man Museum+, the game is a celebration of all things Pac-Man. Old and new games will feature in the collection, which is presented with a unique interface designed to resemble an arcade. As Pac-Man, you’ll wander around the arcade and engage with the cabinet housing the game you want to play.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

The acclaimed 2D side-scrolling adventure title 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is making its way to Switch, publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced today. The game originally launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan back in November 2019. The western release then took place in September 2020. Vanillaware previously developed titles such...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Tokyo man stole 200 PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles then gambled the money

A Japanese man has been arrested for allegedly selling off around 200 games consoles he was charged with delivering. The suspect, a 50-year old unemployed man identified as Fuyuki Minemura, was arrested by Tokyo police after making off with a delivery of PS5 and Nintendo Switch hardware and games (as spotted by Kotaku), then gambling the money he made from selling the stolen merchandise on horse racing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nintendoeverything.com

Walmart planning another Switch bundle for this week

If you missed out on this year’s Switch bundle Nintendo made available for Black Friday, you might be interested to hear that Walmart will have another opportunity in just a couple of days. The retailer will be selling a new package to close out the week. Walmart’s Switch bundle includes...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon coming to Nintendo Switch next month

The action-packed puzzle adventure Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch and we won’t have to wait too long until we can get our hands on the game. Yacht Club Games has announced the puzzle adventure staring the iconic Shovel Knight will be arriving on Monday, 13th December and will cost $19.99. Here’s all the details from the official Yacht Club Games blog:
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Dropping In 2022 (And 5 Games We Hope Make the Drop)

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Dropping In 2022 (And 5 Games We Hope Make the Drop) The Nintendo Switch has had an incredible run so far. It’s home to some of the greatest games of this generation, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2. In addition, Nintendo has re-released some incredible Wii U games on the platform, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch is showing zero signs of slowing down and will likely be around for another 2-3 years. And with a new year on the horizon, we figured we’d take a look at the top 5 games that will release on Nintendo Switch in 2022. While release dates can change due to a variety of circumstances, we’re pretty confident these five games are showing up. Then we’re going to list 5 games that we hope will make the 2022 drop. They’re longshots, but if they show up, there will be a lot of smiles on the faces of Nintendo Switch owners. Without further ado, let’s get this list going.
VIDEO GAMES
manisteenews.com

This Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart bundle is the perfect gift for gamers

The Nintendo Switch is fun for all ages, both in and out of the home. The video game console can be set up to be played on your TV, or taken with you for some entertainment wherever you go. Starting Nov. 22 at 7 PM, you can get a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download along with your Nintendo Switch, all for $299 at Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free with unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the world's most popular gaming consoles. Which is why we we're super-excited find this amazing Switch deal, which is the best we've seen so far this year. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon

It's that time of the year again: Nintendo's Black Friday deals are back, and they're just as impressive as previous years. The company, which recently launched the OLED Switch model, is offering massive discounts on its best-selling games — like Mario Party Superstars, Just Dance 2022, and New Pokemon Snap — at Amazon and Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Demolition Racer Wreckfest Coming To Nintendo Switch

THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment have revealed that Wreckfest is coming to Nintendo Switch. The demolition racer comes to the portable home console with an up-to-16-player online multiplayer mode and a “constant” 30 frames-per-second. Promised to be “jam-packed with upgrade and customisation options,” you will be able to kit out your car with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Clockwork Aquario coming to PS4 and Switch next week

After the first announcement last summer that ININ Games would be released Timepiece Aquario the last game from the house of Wonder Boy creators Westone Bit Entertainment, which remained unfinished in 1993, was almost never heard of. Now the waiting time is almost over, because next week has already been...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games for families in 2021

Four years-plus into the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, it remains a fantastic destination for families and multiplayer games. But if you're looking to do same-room multiplayer gaming, make sure your Switch is TV-dockable. A new OLED-screened Switch is a new larger-screened update to the original TV-connected Switch. Both are better family picks than the smaller Switch Lite, which only works in handheld mode, and doesn't have those useful sharable Joy-Con controllers (Switch Lite owners could do multiplayer, but you'd need to buy extra controllers and huddle around that tiny screen.)
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Remote control Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch is the cheapest it's ever been this Black Friday

While you're looking around for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals this year, you also want to take advantage of discounts found on the best Nintendo Switch games. One of the most heavily discounted options is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a racing game where players take charge of remote-control karts using their Nintendo Switch consoles. There's a camera on the kart, so players can see things from Mario or Luigi's point of view while racing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Capcom Cyber Deals 2021 Switch eShop sale now live

Capcom has kicked off a Cyber Deals 2021 Switch eShop sale to tie in with Black Friday 2021. Fans can save up to 60 percent on the publisher’s games, which includes the likes of Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and more. The full lineup is as...
VIDEO GAMES

