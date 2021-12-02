ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Join Optimist for a December of small celebrations

By Iris Kreilkamp
bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org
 5 days ago

We all know the classics — Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Hanukkah. National holidays are a chance for the whole country to rest, celebrate, or spend some quality...

www.bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

Make Small Holiday Celebrations Special with a Fresh Menu

(Family Features) Holiday festivities with immediate family members or just a few friends rather than larger gatherings may feel different than normal, but you can make the most of the situation with these tips to add intimacy and special meaning to celebratory moments:. Use special dishes, glassware and linens to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
coastalbreezenews.com

Join the Holiday Celebrations at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts is getting in the holiday spirit and wants to invite you to make our annual festivities part of your celebration. The Eighth Annual Festival of Trees will feature uniquely themed small trees decorated by organizations and members of our community. The Festival of Trees entries are then auctioned through a silent auction starting November 30, 2021 in the Lauritzen gallery. If you are looking for a little tree to add to your holiday décor, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
MyWabashValley.com

Shelburn celebrates small businesses for the holiday season

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Community members gathered in downtown Shelburn to discover the magic of Christmas. There were 13 vendors in attendance with each vendor having a variety of items including clothing and food. “It makes me feel good to see people supporting us and still helping us carry along...
SHELBURN, IN
townofelon.com

Celebrate the Holidays in Elon – December 3rd & December 4th

Make plans to join us to celebrate the holidays at our upcoming events. Friday, December 3rd is Christmas in the Park at Beth Schmidt Park. From 6-8pm, enjoy the many festive options to include the arrival of Santa and tree lighting at 6pm, Storytime in the Playground at 6:30pm, and Christmas Karaoke contest at 7pm at the Puppet Show. Light refreshments and crafts will be available in the Community Center. Event parking will be located in the lot next to the North Park Entrance. Please download our Christmas in the Park 2021 Style Flyer and mark you calendars for this wonderful annual event.
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Holiday#Southoptimist
feastmagazine.com

Slow down and celebrate the small moments with this festive cocktail

Stepping into December – the days are a little shorter, and I’m busy preparing for the holidays. As I try to keep up with the holiday hustle, I find myself surrounded by lists: grocery lists for holiday meals, gift lists for family and friends, chore lists to clean and decorate the house for company and project lists to wrap up outstanding work items before the year closes. Although these lists are meant to keep me organized, sometimes they are more of a hindrance than helpful. I get consumed by the tasks and feel pressure to cross off all the items that I miss the moments that matter.
RECIPES
rwuhawksherald.com

Join festive celebrations in Bristol

The holiday season is starting early in Bristol as the community celebrates with a number of exciting events. Join residents in spreading the holly jolly Christmas spirit this December!. “Deck the Doors” Contest. Check out these decked-out doors of Bristol residents and businesses alike as they compete for the best...
BRISTOL, RI
scottjosephorlando.com

Join Scott in New York in December 2022

I’m getting really excited about the trip to New York City I’m hosting in conjunction with Art In Voyage – Beyond Travel. It’s just two weeks away and I’m anxious to see the city in all of its holiday splendor again and to share it with others. And I’m even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cubsinsider.com

Join the Cubs Caroling Party Saturday, December 11

Tis the season for singing Cubsmas Carols with friends and fans alike! Join us for the 4th annual Cubsmas Caroling Party!. Every year, I write a couple dozen Cubs themed Christmas song parodies and a couple dozen of us hop from bar to bar and all around Gallagher Way’s Christkindlmarket, for a fun singing bar crawl! And you’re invited!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
myneworleans.com

Join Bike Easy In Celebrating #GivingTuesday

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – We’re riding our bikes with our friends and family again, and bike lanes are even filling up as many of us enjoy the new 20+ miles of interconnected protected bikeways throughout the city. This Giving Tuesday, Bike Easy is celebrating How We Bike Easy by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
austinmonthly.com

Celebrate Small Business Season With Visit Austin

Austin’s small businesses are at the heart of our local community and are a big part of what makes the city such a special place to visit and call home. Small businesses make our neighborhoods more vibrant, our shopping experiences more personal, and they are essential to keeping Austin’s unique culture alive.
AUSTIN, TX
SignalsAZ

Celebrate the Season in Downtown Glendale this December

Downtown Glendale is the place where holiday fun lives with Downtown in December. Downtown’s beautiful Murphy Park is in the center of it all with Murphy Park LiGHTS!. This year’s holiday light display includes a 20-foot walkthrough snowman and a 30-foot tree with lights that dance to the music. Join us as the park comes alive with the magic of light at 6 p.m. on November 19.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Herald

Celebrating the special vibe of Small Business Saturday

SHARON – Sharon showcased its downtown retailers on Small Business Saturday, but this year with a twist: The Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place at noon, instead of after dusk. “We wanted people to shop downtown during daylight,” Sherris Moreira, owner of The Small Town Storyteller, said. The city hired...
SHARON, PA
saddlebagnotes.com

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Celebrate Halloween; Join the Fun

Holidays are a great reason for a party and the Lady Niners love a party, so on Friday, October 19 we had a creative Halloween team golf game followed by a very fun delicious luncheon. The hot turkey and brie sandwich with basil pesto and Roma tomatoes on grilled ciabatta bread with side salad was a big hit as was the salted caramel gelato. Thanks to the SaddleBrooke Vistas food and beverage team for an excellent event. Once again, Vicki Long, the Chair of this event, did an excellent job of organizing and creating a festive Halloween atmosphere. We love how she makes us all feel so special.
GOLF
moodyonthemarket.com

Small Breweries Celebrated Around Michigan Sunday

While you’re holiday shopping, why not stop in and grab a beer at your local craft brewery? Sunday was Small Brewery Sunday and Michigan has almost 400 independent breweries, putting it in the top five nationally. Ryan Balicki is the co-owner of Copper Hop in St. Clair Shores and told Michigan News Network this week it’s all about creating a welcoming environment.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWT

Chabad of Nebraska joins universal message with holiday celebration

Navy Fireman First Class Denis Hiskett of Nebraska City will be laid to rest in California in December. David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer air returns Monday. Cool Sunday evening but gusty winds and a big warm-up are back in the forecast for Monday. Customers show great support of Small Business...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Kind Of The Kick-Off To Christmas’: 32nd Annual Festival Of Trees Underway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is underway. It’s online again this year because of the pandemic. The event raises money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute but also is a way for families all over the area to get into the holiday spirit. “It’s kind of the kick-off to Christmas for us,” Laurie Lovaas of Catonsville said. “It’s always the first Christmas event we do.” The pandemic can’t stop the Festival of Trees. All of the events and fun can be accessed for free through an online portal. That’s also where you can view the festival’s trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses...
BALTIMORE, MD
106.3 The Buzz

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in December

'Tis the season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and a whole lot of rockin' birthdays. As you're decorating the tree, wrapping presents and building gingerbread houses, you can see if you share a birthday with these rockers celebrating their birthdays this month. Tons of rock stars are turning a year older,...
CELEBRITIES
Kaleah Mcilwain

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy