Join Optimist for a December of small celebrations

Stepping into December – the days are a little shorter, and I’m busy preparing for the holidays. As I try to keep up with the holiday hustle, I find myself surrounded by lists: grocery lists for holiday meals, gift lists for family and friends, chore lists to clean and decorate the house for company and project lists to wrap up outstanding work items before the year closes. Although these lists are meant to keep me organized, sometimes they are more of a hindrance than helpful. I get consumed by the tasks and feel pressure to cross off all the items that I miss the moments that matter.

