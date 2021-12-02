Join Optimist for a December of small celebrations

Holidays are a great reason for a party and the Lady Niners love a party, so on Friday, October 19 we had a creative Halloween team golf game followed by a very fun delicious luncheon. The hot turkey and brie sandwich with basil pesto and Roma tomatoes on grilled ciabatta bread with side salad was a big hit as was the salted caramel gelato. Thanks to the SaddleBrooke Vistas food and beverage team for an excellent event. Once again, Vicki Long, the Chair of this event, did an excellent job of organizing and creating a festive Halloween atmosphere. We love how she makes us all feel so special.
