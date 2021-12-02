ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston MDS Boring workers oust IUOE Union from their workplace

By Bethany Blankley
Brenham Banner-Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – MDS Boring employees in Houston unanimously voted to remove International Union of Operating Engineers...

www.brenhambanner.com

Houston Chronicle

14,000 Kroger workers in Houston could go on strike before Thanksgiving

Nearly 14,000 Kroger workers in Houston voted last weekend to authorize a strike against the company as negotiations over a new contract continue to stall ahead of the busy Thanksgiving week. The authorization gives United Food and Commercial Workers Local 455 members the nod to walk off the job at...
HOUSTON, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri cannabis workers begin unionization campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY — Some workers in Missouri’s growing medical marijuana industry want a seat at the bargaining table this Thanksgiving. The spokesman for Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that there were multiple campaigns underway among Missouri cannabis workers. “We have heard...
MISSOURI STATE
WOWT

Kellogg’s union resume negotiations with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a new round of labor talks between a food maker and its workers, the union representing Kellogg’s employees and the company are returning to negotiations. Employees in Omaha and at three other Kellogg plants have been on strike since Oct. 5. Earlier this month, the...
OMAHA, NE
Denver Post

HelloFresh workers in Aurora overwhelmingly say “no” to union

Workers at the HelloFresh factory in Aurora voted 166-91 against forming a union to represent the employees who put together home-delivered meal kits. The National Labor Relations Board counted the votes Monday. Mail-in voting by the roughly 350 eligible employees began Oct. 28. About 900 employees at a HelloFresh workplace...
AURORA, CO
La Crosse Tribune

Union representing Gundersen workers calls for higher wages

A state union representing Gundersen Health System employees called on the hospital to raise wages Tuesday during an event expressing appreciation for healthcare staff. SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin (Service Employees International Union) held a “We’re Thankful for Gundersen Healthcare Workers” event in Little Houska Park, asking Gundersen leaders to “respect and invest” in their frontline workers, who the union says are struggling with understaffing, turnover and unfair wages. Hot chocolate, cider and treats were given out to Gundersen workers who stopped by.
LA CROSSE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Amazon Workers Get Second Shot at Unionizing

Alabama Amazon workers will get a second chance to unionize after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-ever election at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse. The decision came after employees raised concern over how the first election in April was conducted, particularly pointing to Amazon's aggressive—and successful—lobbying against the first vote. The board called out the company’s installation of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox outside the warehouse, writing in its 20-page decision the move “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” “This dangerous and improper message to employees destroys trust in the board’s processes and in the credibility of the election results,” it wrote. It hasn’t decided whether it will hold a new election or whether the vote will be by in-person or mail-in ballots.
BESSEMER, AL
WOWK 13 News

Special Metals, union workers return to the bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Another labor dispute in Huntington is returned to the bargaining table today. United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. According to the union’s president, Chad Johnson, they’ve exchanged proposals, but there’s been no real movement just […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Workers accuse Sparrow of anti-union stance

Amid contract negotiations, the union representing about 2,200 workers at Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital is alleging the hospital has repeatedly violated federal labor law. The Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local of the Michigan Nurses Association, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board...
LANSING, MI
thereader.com

Unions Strengthen as Workers Rise Up

This story is part of a larger package for The Reader and El Perico’s December issue about the state’s tight labor market. When Alba Martínez worked at Menards she made a good wage: $17 an hour, nearly twice Nebraska’s minimum. But it still wasn’t enough to support her four children and be able to build a house in her home country of Guatemala. Martínez (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) decided to leave for a job cleaning meatpacking machines for $21 an hour.
OMAHA, NE
Longview Daily News

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

Papermakers at the NORPAC paper mill announced a union drive Nov. 29, kicking off another effort to unionize the facility. According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.
LONGVIEW, WA
Axios

Scoop: Wirecutter union to pay workers for missed overtime

Every member of the Wirecutter Union will be eligible to receive overtime pay from union organizers for the hours they missed working overtime during the union's Black Friday holiday strike, thanks to an outpouring of donations to support the union's walkout. State of play: The Wirecutter union held a five-day...
LABOR ISSUES
Duluth News Tribune

Union Leader's View: Workers are in demand, want to be in unions

While public polling has shown historic levels of polarization in our politics, it has revealed one area of emerging bipartisan agreement: the approval of labor unions. As frontline essential and face-to-face workers braved unimaginable hazards to keep communities and our economy going through a deadly pandemic, record levels of Americans now support the idea of workers banding together to bargain for livable wages and safe working conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
Medscape News

Amazon Underreported COVID Cases in Workplace, Unions Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A coalition of labor unions says that Amazon vastly misrepresented the number of its employees who contracted COVID-19 on the job. The Strategic Organizing Center says it examined reports Amazon filed with the Occupational Safety and...
yourvalley.net

Union for concession workers at Phoenix airport end walkout

PHOENIX (AP) — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire after 10 days. The walkout by HMS Host employees represented by Unite Here Local 11 was over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Detroit

Striking Kellogg’s Workers Receiving 3% Raises In New Contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract and it maintains the workers’ current health benefits, the company said Thursday.
LABOR ISSUES
