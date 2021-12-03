ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Collierville educator named Principal of the Year

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville educator was named one of two 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year.

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that scoring for the Tennessee Principal of the Year and Tennessee Supervisor of the Year awards for the first time in recent program history was so close that two outstanding educators were selected for each award.

Mr. Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School and Dr. Chris Hampton of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport City Schools were honored at the annual Excellence in Education celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMiSa_0dClCixX00
Mr. Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School Mr. Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School was named as one of two Tennessee Principals of the Year.

Salyer was named West Collierville Middle School principal at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. He has also served as the principal of Collierville Elementary School after beginning his career as a fifth-grade teacher and assistant principal.

The Tennessee Department of Education said Salyer is dedicated to creating an environment at his school where each child is loved as they grow both academically and socially. He is also known for his love of people and can-do attitude.

Salyer and Hampton were selected as the 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year out of nine Principal of the Year finalists representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area.

“The success of our students, educators, and state depends on strong leadership, and I am grateful to all the finalists and awardees for their dedication to providing the best all for all students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands of Tennessee families to get extra $950 in aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say thousands of low-income families will be receiving a one-time payment of $950 through federal pandemic aid. The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the payments began this week to the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to households qualifying for Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, named Families First.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
78K+
Followers
76K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy