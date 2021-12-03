Collierville educator named Principal of the Year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville educator was named one of two 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year.

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that scoring for the Tennessee Principal of the Year and Tennessee Supervisor of the Year awards for the first time in recent program history was so close that two outstanding educators were selected for each award.

Mr. Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School and Dr. Chris Hampton of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport City Schools were honored at the annual Excellence in Education celebration.

Salyer was named West Collierville Middle School principal at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. He has also served as the principal of Collierville Elementary School after beginning his career as a fifth-grade teacher and assistant principal.

The Tennessee Department of Education said Salyer is dedicated to creating an environment at his school where each child is loved as they grow both academically and socially. He is also known for his love of people and can-do attitude.

Salyer and Hampton were selected as the 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year out of nine Principal of the Year finalists representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area.

“The success of our students, educators, and state depends on strong leadership, and I am grateful to all the finalists and awardees for their dedication to providing the best all for all students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

