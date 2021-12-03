ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate cuts deal to clear government funding bill

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aoj7I_0dClC5oZ00

The Senate cut a deal on Thursday night to pave the way for passing a short-term government funding bill to avert a shutdown.

Under the deal, the Senate will first vote Thursday night on an amendment from conservatives to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger employers, which is expected to fall short.

Democrats agreed to allow the amendment vote at a simple-majority threshold. That means if every Republican and one Democrat voted for the amendment it would be added to the funding bill.

Though Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) hasn’t said how he will vote, with Republican senators absent the amendment is expected to fall short regardless.

After that, the Senate will vote on passing the short-term funding bill, where they will need 60 votes to send it to Biden’s desk. The bill will fund the government through Feb. 18.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) came to the Senate floor around 8 p.m. to announce the agreement and set up quick votes.

"I am glad that in the end cooler heads prevailed. The government will stay open. And I thank the members of this chamber for walking us back from the brink of an avoidable, needless and costly shutdown,” he said.

The deal comes after the Senate has haggled for days over conservatives’ push to link the government funding bill to defunding Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger employers.

The effort frustrated some Republican senators who viewed it as doomed to fail because Biden wouldn’t sign it and House Democrats view such a measure as a non-starter.

Congress has until the end of Friday to pass the stopgap bill and have Biden sign it in order to prevent a shutdown.

Because of the Senate’s rules, and the time crunch, any one senator could have slowed down the process and driven Congress past the funding deadline.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden signs government funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. President Biden signed it into law on Friday afternoon, formally staving off a government shutdown. Earlier in the day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

House votes to fund government through Feb. 18, Senate prospects uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House passed a bill Thursday that funds the government through Feb. 18 and avoids a short-term shutdown after midnight Friday, but quick Senate approval was in doubt because of a fight over President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. An agreement among congressional leaders announced earlier in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republican#Democratic#Conservatives#House
AOL Corp

House Democrats announce plan to fund the government, prevent a shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are planning to bring a short-term government funding bill to the floor Thursday that would prevent a shutdown before the Friday night deadline. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., announced Thursday morning that House Democrats have agreed with Republican negotiators to move forward with a continuing resolution that would keep the government funded through Feb. 18.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Congress Totters Toward Shutdown on Funding Discord, GOP Threat

“When a CR reaches the Senate, Democrats are going to support it and work to pass it as quickly as possible,” Schumer said. “Our Republican colleagues, meanwhile, can either work with us to move the process quickly through the chamber or they can engage in obstructive tactics that will make a government shutdown almost a certainty.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIBC.com

Braun: Shutting Government Down Over Vaccine Mandate Doesn’t Solve Anything

WASHINGTON — Congress has avoided a government shutdown by passing a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government running. Today was the deadline for lawmakers to have some sort of spending bill in place to keep the government funded. The tension between Republicans and Democrats over government funding has to do with President Biden’s vaccine mandate for business with 100 workers or greater.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Senate passes funding bill despite vaccine mandate flap, averting shutdown

Senate lawmakers voted Thursday night to approve a bill that funds the government through Feb. 18, avoiding a government shutdown with roughly 24 hours to spare despite a partisan clash regarding President Biden's federal vaccine mandate. The Senate voted 69-28 in favor of the continuing resolution, which approves government funding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Congress faces government shutdown this weekend

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers face a tight deadline this week to pass a spending measure or face a government shutdown Friday at midnight. Republicans and Democrats are engaged in negotiations over a spending measure to fund the government, either to buy a few weeks for more negotiations or to fund spending longer into next year. Leadership in both parties has said publicly they do not expect a shutdown this weekend, but other members in their ranks are not so sure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy