I know times are hard but damn! Is this the best we can do, New Jersey? Everyone has been talking about the Christmas tree that has been put up this year on Asbury Park's historic boardwalk. Usually, they put up a huge natural pine tree in the Grand Arcade at Convention Hall. It has been a tradition for many families for many years to visit the boardwalk and look at the magnificent tree with all of its lights. This year if you go, you'll be staring at a cardboard tree. Literally.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO