How to Winterize a Trampoline?

A simple winter corner is a perfect way to simply Christmas style during the holiday season, but also be able to keep it up all winter long. This corner can be created so easily by adding some character to your space, and not over decorating. I used an antique sofa my main piece for this corner that’s been deconstructed to give it a vintage feel. To match the antique Christmas style, I kept the tree free from any ornaments making it a naked Christmas tree. This way you can enjoy the beauty of each branch and decoration without anything getting in your way! If you have been around the blog a while this will come as no surprise, but I used neutral colors and textures for this space, I wanted to point that out, because even after Christmas this can still be a beautiful backdrop for Winter Decor. The Vintage Christmas Decor Style is perfect for anyone who loves decorating their home in an antique style but doesn’t want too much clutter or color taking over their living spaces. I love decorating with vintage items, especially those around the house because you can mix different pieces that speak to your collections and style, while also creating your unique look. Let’s take a closer look at how I created this vintage cozy corner using some simple steps with pieces I already had.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO