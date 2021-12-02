The 3366 chickpea genomes for research and breeding

To inform continuous and rigorous reflection about the description of human populations in genomics research, this study investigates the historical and contemporary use of the terms “ancestry,” “ethnicity,” “race,” and other population labels in The American Journal of Human Genetics from 1949 to 2018. We characterize these terms’ frequency of use and assess their odds of co-occurrence with a set of social and genetic topical terms. Throughout The Journal’s 70-year history, “ancestry” and “ethnicity” have increased in use, appearing in 33% and 26% of articles in 2009–2018, while the use of “race” has decreased, occurring in 4% of articles in 2009–2018. Although its overall use has declined, the odds of “race” appearing in the presence of “ethnicity” has increased relative to the odds of occurring in its absence. Forms of population descriptors “Caucasian” and “Negro” have largely disappeared from The Journal (<1% of articles in 2009–2018). Conversely, the continental labels “African,” “Asian,” and “European” have increased in use and appear in 18%, 14%, and 42% of articles from 2009–2018, respectively. Decreasing uses of the terms “race,” “Caucasian,” and “Negro” are indicative of a transition away from the field’s history of explicitly biological race science; at the same time, the increasing use of “ancestry,” “ethnicity,” and continental labels should serve to motivate ongoing reflection as the terminology used to describe genetic variation continues to evolve.

