The 3366 chickpea genomes for research and breeding

By Abhishek Bohra
cell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome sequences provide an unprecedented resource to rapidly develop modern crops. A recent paper by Varshney et al. provides genome variation maps of 3366 chickpea accessions. Here, we highlight how this breakthrough research can fundamentally change breeding practices of chickpea and potentially other crops. Varshney R.K. et al. A...

www.cell.com

Agriculture Online

Choosing A Chicken Breed

Starting a backyard chicken flock is fun for the whole family. The hard part is deciding on the type and breed of bird. Your reasons for raising chickens will influence your list of breeds. They’re generally grouped according to their purpose such as meat, eggs, and ornamental. Jeff Smith is...
LEBANON, MO
UPI News

Most dog breeds are highly inbred, and unhealthy, researchers say

Traits particular to certain dog breeds -- the distinctive spots of a dalmatian or the stubby legs of a dachshund -- are often achieved through inbreeding. But most breeds are now highly inbred, increasing a dog's risk of health problems, a new study confirms. "It's amazing how inbreeding seems to...
ANIMALS
cell.com

Arabidopsis pavement cell morphogenesis requires FERONIA binding to pectin for activation of ROP GTPase signaling

FER preferentially associates with demethylesterified pectin via malectin domain. Pectin demethylesterification regulates ROP6 signaling and cell morphogenesis. Demethylesterified pectin activates ROP6 in a FER-dependent manner. FER physically and functionally interacts with ROP6 signaling components. Sensing and signaling of cell wall status and dynamics regulate many processes in plants, such as...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The potential of mitochondrial genome engineering

Mitochondria are subject to unique genetic control by both nuclear DNA and their own genome, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), of which each mitochondrion contains multiple copies. In humans, mutations in mtDNA can lead to devastating, heritable, multi-system diseases that display different tissue-specific presentation at any stage of life. Despite rapid advances in nuclear genome engineering, for years, mammalian mtDNA has remained resistant to genetic manipulation, hampering our ability to understand the mechanisms that underpin mitochondrial disease. Recent developments in the genetic modification of mammalian mtDNA raise the possibility of using genome editing technologies, such as programmable nucleases and base editors, for the treatment of hereditary mitochondrial disease.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Evolving use of ancestry, ethnicity, and race in genetics research—A survey spanning seven decades

To inform continuous and rigorous reflection about the description of human populations in genomics research, this study investigates the historical and contemporary use of the terms “ancestry,” “ethnicity,” “race,” and other population labels in The American Journal of Human Genetics from 1949 to 2018. We characterize these terms’ frequency of use and assess their odds of co-occurrence with a set of social and genetic topical terms. Throughout The Journal’s 70-year history, “ancestry” and “ethnicity” have increased in use, appearing in 33% and 26% of articles in 2009–2018, while the use of “race” has decreased, occurring in 4% of articles in 2009–2018. Although its overall use has declined, the odds of “race” appearing in the presence of “ethnicity” has increased relative to the odds of occurring in its absence. Forms of population descriptors “Caucasian” and “Negro” have largely disappeared from The Journal (<1% of articles in 2009–2018). Conversely, the continental labels “African,” “Asian,” and “European” have increased in use and appear in 18%, 14%, and 42% of articles from 2009–2018, respectively. Decreasing uses of the terms “race,” “Caucasian,” and “Negro” are indicative of a transition away from the field’s history of explicitly biological race science; at the same time, the increasing use of “ancestry,” “ethnicity,” and continental labels should serve to motivate ongoing reflection as the terminology used to describe genetic variation continues to evolve.
SCIENCE
The Press

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Recognized on The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List for Fifth Consecutive Year. PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced that Chromium X has been named one of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list of newly released products that have the potential to generate the biggest impact on scientific research. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that a 10x Genomics product made the list, with a total of seven products appearing as Top 10 Innovations since 2015.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Tef: a tiny grain with enormous potential

Tef is a highly nutritious gluten-free Ethiopian cereal with food-feed potential. However, its productivity is affected by lodging, weed infestation, terminal drought, small seed size, and shattering. Following the recent availability of tef genome sequences, we highlight the need to harness the benefits that this underutilised crop offers to improve food security.
AGRICULTURE
onclive.com

Role of Genomic Testing in mCRC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD: The other thing that also has moved the needle quite a bit in our international practices is the availability of genomic testing. For those patients, especially those who present with later stages, the availability of genomic testing has facilitated decision-making in our part of the world. Almost every patient I see gets a next-generation sequencing [NGS] test either in house at some institutions like ours or working with external entities… I’m curious, in Austria and Italy, are you screening patients for biomarkers routinely? I’m assuming yes, but are you mostly doing it in house? Are you working with commercial entities? How is it working in your countries?
HEALTH
grit.com

Preserving Rare Livestock by Breeding Up

Heritage livestock breeds are often a good choice for small farms and homesteads, due to their adaptability and hardiness. However, the fact that they have fallen out of favor means that their numbers are often small. In an effort to build up a breed, without too much in-breeding, some associations will allow a process called “breeding up.” Purebred males are bred to crossbred females to gradually create a population of new purebred off-spring over multiple generations.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

A new publication in Nature Reports on a toolkit for improved chickpea varieties

Nature Reports published an open-access paper on a big plant-genome sequencing study conducted by ICARDA and ICRISAT scientists which will facilitate the breeding of more climate-smart, disease-tolerant chickpea crop varieties for better food security. Food legumes are essential for nutrition security. Chickpea, ICARDA staple crop and the third most-produced food...
AGRICULTURE
Scientist

Technique Talk: CRISPR for Genome Engineering in Drosophila

For decades, researchers have used Drosophila melanogaster as a model for developing and applying cutting-edge genetic approaches. These have helped scientists understand complex biological processes at the molecular, cellular, and organismal levels. The CRISPR-Cas system has made genome engineering much more accessible, ushering even greater potential for this model organism.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Identifying highly recombinant plants for breeding

For plant breeding, it is important to create as many combinations as possible of genetic variants within a short time to select the most suitable candidates between plants with many different characteristics. The working group of Prof. Dr. Benjamin Stich from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has now developed a method for using natural variations to identify what are referred to as "highly recombinogenic individuals." They have presented their method, which has been tested using a large-scale barley experiment, in the Plant Biotechnology Journal.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: Chickpea charm

There are plenty reasons to add chickpeas to your diet. Known by so many names around the world — Spanish garbanzo, Italian ceci, Indian gram — the name chickpea comes from “chich pease,” a version of the French name for this beloved legume. Its Latin botanical name, Cicer arietinum, which means “small ram,” is a nod to its resemblance to a ram’s head. This Middle East native dates back nearly 8,000 years ago and has been a staple relied upon as a beneficial food source and for its medicinal properties, treating warts, gout, and male infertility. Famously known for its role in culinary favorites, like hummus and falafel, this versatile gem dishes up protein and fiber, along with health benefits.
FOOD & DRINKS
VSC NEWS

Artificial Intelligence for Breeding Better Crops

Crop breeding has a long history of integrating the latest innovations in biology, genetics and mathematics to enhance yield and agronomic traits having commercial value. As artificial intelligence (AI) has slowly become integrated into agriculture, breeders and geneticists imagine an agricultural revolution with computer science techniques. As scientists become increasingly...
AGRICULTURE
NIH Director's Blog

Navigating the pitfalls of applying machine learning in genomics

The scale of genetic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, cheminformatic and proteomic data available today, coupled with easy-to-use machine learning (ML) toolkits, has propelled the application of supervised learning in genomics research. However, the assumptions behind the statistical models and performance evaluations in ML software frequently are not met in biological systems. In this Review, we illustrate the impact of several common pitfalls encountered when applying supervised ML in genomics. We explore how the structure of genomics data can bias performance evaluations and predictions. To address the challenges associated with applying cutting-edge ML methods to genomics, we describe solutions and appropriate use cases where ML modelling shows great potential.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chloranthus genome provides insights into the early diversification of angiosperms

Chloranthales remain the last major mesangiosperm lineage without a nuclear genome assembly. We therefore assemble a high-quality chromosome-level genome of Chloranthus spicatus to resolve enigmatic evolutionary relationships, as well as explore patterns of genome evolution among the major lineages of mesangiosperms (eudicots, monocots, magnoliids, Chloranthales, and Ceratophyllales). We find that synteny is highly conserved between genomic regions of Amborella, Vitis, and Chloranthus. We identify an ancient single whole-genome duplication (WGD) (Îº) prior to the divergence of extant Chloranthales. Phylogenetic inference shows Chloranthales as sister to magnoliids. Furthermore, our analyses indicate that ancient hybridization may account for the incongruent phylogenetic placement of Chloranthales + magnoliids relative to monocots and eudicots in nuclear and chloroplast trees. Long genes and long introns are found to be prevalent in both Chloranthales and magnoliids compared to other angiosperms. Overall, our findings provide an improved context for understanding mesangiosperm relationships and evolution and contribute a valuable genomic resource for future investigations.
WILDLIFE
newfoodmagazine.com

The building blocks of food genomic analysis

In an insightful article from Eurofins Genomics’ Nina Constantine, New Food finds out what happens to food samples in its genomics lab. Ever wondered what happens to food samples when they get sent for genomic analysis? As we traverse this brief overview, you can see all the departments involved in the illustrative image (see Figure 1) that make up our lab.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence has helped scientists to create the 'ultimate' chickpea

Researchers have created a model of the optimal variety of chickpea, which could increase crop yields by up to 12%. They did this using the tool FastStack, which combines 'AI with genomic prediction technology to identify the combinations of genes most likely to improve crop performance'. Since the global demand...
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

National Human Genome Research Institute funds $12.2 million center at Weill Cornell Medicine to study RNA modifications

The National Human Genome Research Institute has funded a multi-institutional Center of Excellence in Genome Sciences (CEGS), based at Weill Cornell Medicine, to develop new tools to study the major product of the human genome, called ribonucleic acid (RNA), and determine how RNA functions to orchestrate the unique patterns of protein expression seen in human tissues and in disease. The new CEGS, funded by a five-year, $12.2 million grant, will be led by Dr. Samie R. Jaffrey, the Greenberg-Starr Professor of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and includes investigators at Duke, the University of California at San Francisco, New York Institute of Technology and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Center for Genomic Information Encoded by RNA Nucleotide Modifications is one of 14 NIH Centers of Excellence in Genomic Science (CEGS) and is specifically focused on how chemical modifications of these RNAs can be dynamically regulated to control protein production throughout the body.
SCIENCE

