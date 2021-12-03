Under the weather: Cooler temperatures expected as we transition into meteorological winter

Overall, the impacts of Sunday's storm system will largely miss us to the north. That includes the heaviest snow totals, as well as the worst travel impacts. We won't go away unscathed from it though, as we'll see a little rain throughout the day Sunday, maybe mixing in a snowflake or two at times early on. The significant snow with this system will stay well north and out of our area, across the northern half of Minnesota. We will see a little snow make its way across southern MN & north IA, however it looks like we'll be waiting until later Sunday night/early Monday morning for our chance. These wrap around snow showers won't add up to much, especially compared to up north, maybe an inch or two at best. We could see a few minor travel impacts for the morning commute Monday, thanks to the snow and a little wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO