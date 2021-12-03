ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes emphatically refute report of sale, relocation: '100 percent committed' to staying in Arizona

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4lZg_0dClBIAY00
A general view of game action between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks during the second period at Gila River Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes will not be headed to Houston or Quebec City, the team said in an emphatic statement released Thursday, shortly after a report said relocation could be coming soon for the franchise.

"This is false. Totally false. We're not selling. We're not moving. The Coyotes are 100 percent committed to playing in Arizona," the Coyotes said, via the Arizona Republic.

On Thursday morning, Forbes reporters Eric Macramalla and Mike Ozanian said the Coyotes are "for sale again with idea of buyer eventually moving team to a new arena in Houston." It was the latest rumor about a team that has been the subject of relocation chatter in recent years.

The Coyotes have been in Arizona since 1996 when the Winnipeg Jets relocated to Phoenix. In 2003, the Coyotes took up residence at Gila River Arena (then Glendale Arena) in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, but the city opted against extending its lease with the team beyond the 2021-22 season. The uncertainty surrounding the Coyotes' home in 2022 and beyond has increased talk that a relocation could be on the way soon.

The team submitted a $1.7 billion proposal for an entertainment district in Tempe, Ariz. that would include a new arena. But Quebec City has already built an 18,259-seat arena in hopes of reviving the defunct Quebec Nordiques and Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta reportedly had "preliminary talks" about buying the Coyotes back in 2018.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Islanders cleared to return from COVID-19 pause, host Sharks Thursday

The New York Islanders are back. This past weekend, the NHL postponed two of New York's games and paused the club's season through the end of November due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. However, the league announced Wednesday the Islanders can resume the campaign beginning with Thursday's home matchup against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Doughty, Lemieux Suspension & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I discuss Drew Doughty’s return to the lineup, the implications of Brendan Lemieux’s suspension, and Alexander Edler’s milestone goal. Doughty Returns From Injury. In late October, Doughty suffered a knee injury after a collision with Jani Hakanpaa of the Dallas...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
nhltraderumor.com

Where will the Arizona Coyotes play next year?

Arizona Coyotes fans are starting to ask, where are we going to play next year? Their lease was not renewed in Glendale and currently they are without an arena to play in next year. Chris Johnston was on NHL Insider Trading and reports, the Coyotes are still working on a...
NHL
sports360az.com

Arizona Hockey Notebook – ASU Spinning Its Wheels, Coyotes On A Roll

The NCAA and NHL hockey seasons are well underway, and Arizona’s lone representative in each league has soldiered through a less-than-ideal start. Different factors are in play in each situation, but the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Coyotes are both facing potential playoff misses if they don’t right their respective ships.
HOCKEY
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 19 Preview: Arizona Looking For a Win in California

The Arizona Coyotes have slowly gotten better as the season has gone on, and they earned their third win last night and now just trail the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators by one. It’s probably a bittersweet feeling for Coyotes’ fans, who want Shane Wright but are also tired of watching an uninspired, losing team. Nonetheless, it’s great for team morale and the younger players, and they’ll look to build off of it with a win in California against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 18 Preview: Arizona Looks to Build Momentum Against Detroit

You have to give props to the Arizona Coyotes, they put up a great fight against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, but they lost. Again. Their record now sits at 2-13-2, good for dead last in the entire National Hockey League. They’ll meet the Detroit Red Wings in Arizona tonight before making their way to California to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
NHL
FanSided

Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars muffle the Arizona Coyotes 3-2

The Dallas Stars were able to conquer the backend of a back to back game situation and win 3-2 against the Arizona Coyotes. This was the fourth win in a row for Dallas which is one of their longest winning streaks this season. Heres how the Stars did without Jake Oettinger between the pipes tonight.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gila River Arena#Quebec Nordiques
FanSided

One Advantage The Arizona Coyotes Might Have This Season

The Arizona Coyotes don’t have a lot going for them. They finally managed to get a few wins on the season, but are still at the bottom of their division with no hope for playing meaningful hockey this season. It’s a rebuild of a rebuild and they have barely broken ground.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes are playing tonight which explains why today was so warm outside. The Coyotes are bad, but the Vancouver Canucks are bad as well and they beat the Jets so that means nothing to them. Instead, the Jets have to make sure they are ready to go from puck drop and not let the Coyotes get any hope.
NHL
visitsaintpaul.com

Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes

On November 30, 2021, the Minnesota Wild will play against the Arizona Coyotes at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
NHL
12news.com

No, the Arizona Coyotes are not moving away from Arizona despite a recent Forbes report

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. A recent tweet made by a Forbes Legal Analyst has made some Arizona Coyotes fans weary of the team possibly being bought and relocated. The analyst, Eric Macramalla, tweeted early Thursday morning that the Arizona-based professional hockey...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

One Advantage Quebec City Has In Arizona Coyotes Relocation Rumors

On Thursday morning Eric Macramalla of TSN and Forbes broke the news that the Arizona Coyotes might be for sale again. The franchise has always been the center of relocation rumors. However having a rich owner in Alex Meruelo and the support of the league seemed enough to quiet those rumors down. Even though Meruelo set his sights on buying his team a new stadium, some stadium drama with their current barn Gila River Arena might have been the final straw.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy