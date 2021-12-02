Lights, Sights, & Holiday Nights Decorating Contest

There is still time to nominate decorated homes for Santa Maria’s 25th Annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Contest. Nominations will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 6th. To nominate a residence within the city limits, please email up to three photographs of the illuminated display/ residence, the address of the residence, and a contact number for the entry (if available) to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Final judging will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8th. All contest winners will be announced on Friday, December 10th and a map of the winners will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department website and social media accounts.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Recreation and Parks Commission invite community members to decorate their homes in the spirit of the season during the

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:

2021 Best Decorated Rookie Residence: First time contest entry.

Country Christmas: Best depiction of western or ranch style holiday.

Home Spun Holiday: Best depiction of traditional holidays at home.

California Dreamin’: Spectacular light display with motion lights, music, and/or animatronics.

Simply Christmas: Simply decorated home full of Christmas spirit.

Holiday Hall of Fame: Past contest winners who have won three or more times.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org