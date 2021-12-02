ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Predicting the outputs of finite deep neural networks trained with noisy gradients

By Gadi Naveh, Oded Ben David, Haim Sompolinsky,, Zohar Ringel
APS physics
 5 days ago

A recent line of works studied wide deep neural networks (DNNs) by approximating them as Gaussian processes (GPs). A DNN trained with gradient flow was shown to map to a GP governed by the neural tangent kernel (NTK), whereas earlier works showed that a DNN with an i.i.d. prior...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

AI Is Discovering Patterns in Pure Mathematics That Have Never Been Seen Before

We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Non-Deep Networks

Gone are the days when deeper networks used to rule the ML space with the Inceptions, ResNets, DenseNets, etc. which are now being replaced by even massive Transformer models. The industry always moved in the direction of more the better or deeper the better and it did work and produce groundbreaking results but at the cost of — Massive Computational cost, larger memory requirements, and the most important of all “Carbon Footprint” by training the huge models for days to together. Non-Deep Networks (also called ParNet) [1] have come for a good measure with an amazing performance of 80% top-1 accuracy, 96 % on CIFAR-10, and 81% on CIFAR-100 with just 12 layers! It is quite a feat and pushed me in writing this paper review.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Neural Networks#Gradient#Gaussian#Dnn#Nngp#Ntk#Fwc
towardsdatascience.com

Let’s Talk about Graph Neural Networks

We publish dozens of new articles every week on TDS, covering a dizzying range of topics. We’re here to help you avoid decision paralysis: in this week’s Variable, we focus on GNNs (graph neural networks) and invite you to explore this exciting subdomain of machine learning with three standout articles. (If GNNs aren’t your thing, scroll down for the rest of our weekly highlights.)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE ranks third in ITU Graph Neural Networking Challenge

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it ranked in the third position of the Graph Neural Networking Challenge 2021 for the data model it proposed in the ITU AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) in 5G Challenge. With the data model, ZTE got the MAPE (Mean Absolute Percentage Error) of 1.85...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

What is an Artificial Neural Network (ANN)?

Artificial neural networks mimics the functioning of neurons in the human brain. They can learn from their original training and future runs, providing them with a wealth of new information about the world. In the ImageNet competition in 2012, a neural network outperformed humans in image recognition. Neural networks make decisions based on inputs from previous tiers by setting rules and making decisions — that is, the decision of each node on what to transmit there. In training systems that recognise patterns in patterns in data to find patterns in biassed data sets, such as neural networks, have their own biases.
SOFTWARE
APS physics

Quantum Network with Magnonic and Mechanical Nodes

A quantum network consisting of magnonic and mechanical nodes connected by light is proposed. Recent years have witnessed a significant development in cavity magnonics based on collective spin excitations in ferrimagnetic crystals, such as yttrium iron garnet (YIG). Magnonic systems are considered to be a promising building block for a future quantum network. However, a major limitation of the system is that the coherence time of the magnon excitations is limited by their intrinsic loss (typically in the order of.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
APS physics

Phenomenology of Spectral Functions in Disordered Spin Chains at Infinite Temperature

Studies of disordered spin chains have recently experienced a renewed interest, inspired by the question to which extent the exact numerical calculations comply with the existence of a many-body localization phase transition. For the paradigmatic random field Heisenberg spin chains, many intriguing features were observed when the disorder is considerable compared to the spin interaction strength. Here, we introduce a phenomenological theory that may explain some of those features. The theory is based on the proximity to the noninteracting limit, in which the system is an Anderson insulator. Taking the spin imbalance as an exemplary observable, we demonstrate that the proximity to the local integrals of motion of the Anderson insulator determines the dynamics of the observable at infinite temperature. In finite interacting systems our theory quantitatively describes its integrated spectral function for a wide range of disorders.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

All-optical computing based on convolutional neural networks

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances the research group of Professor Xiaoyong Hu and Professor Qihuang Gong from School of Physics, Peking University, China, propose a new strategy to realize ultrafast and ultralow-energy-consumption all-optical computing chip scheme based on convolutional neural network (CNN), which supports the execution of multiple computing tasks.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Wetting Transition of Active Brownian Particles on a Thin Membrane

We study nonequilibrium analogues of surface phase transitions in a minimal model of active particles in contact with a purely repulsive potential barrier that mimics a thin porous membrane. Under conditions of bulk motility-induced phase separation, the interaction strength. ϵ. w. of the barrier controls the affinity of the dense...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Fault-Tolerant Qubit from a Constant Number of Components

With gate error rates in multiple technologies now below the threshold required for fault-tolerant quantum computation, the major remaining obstacle to useful quantum computation is scaling, a challenge greatly amplified by the huge overhead imposed by quantum error correction itself. We propose a fault-tolerant quantum computing scheme that can nonetheless be assembled from a small number of experimental components, potentially dramatically reducing the engineering challenges associated with building a large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer. Our scheme has a threshold of.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Experimental study of integrable turbulence in shallow water

We analyze a set of bidirectional wave experiments in a linear wave flume of which some are conducive to integrable turbulence. In all experiments the wavemaker forcing is sinusoidal and the wave motion is recorded by seven high-resolution side-looking cameras. The periodic scattering transform is implemented and power spectral densities computed to discriminate linear wave motion states from integrable turbulence and soliton gas. Values of the wavemaker forcing Ursell number and relative amplitude are required to be above some threshold values for the integral turbulence to occur. Despite the unavoidable slow damping, soliton gases achieve stationary states because of the continuous energy input by the wavemaker. The statistical properties are given in terms of probability density distribution, skewness, and kurtosis. The route to integrable turbulence, by the disorganization of the wavemaker induced sinusoidal wave motion, depends on the nonlinearity of the waves but equally on the amplitude amplification and reduction due to the wavemaker feedback on the wave field.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Classification of Dirac points with higher-order Fermi arcs

Dirac semimetals lack a simple bulk-boundary correspondence. Recently, Dirac materials with fourfold rotation symmetry have been shown to exhibit a higher-order bulk-hinge correspondence: they display “higher-order Fermi arcs,” which are localized on hinges where two surfaces meet and connect the projections of the bulk Dirac points. In this paper, we classify higher-order Fermi arcs for Dirac semimetals protected by a rotation symmetry and the product of time-reversal and inversion. Such Dirac points can be either linear in all directions or linear along the rotation axis and quadratic in other directions. By computing the filling anomaly for momentum-space planes on either side of the Dirac point, we find that all linear Dirac points exhibit higher-order Fermi arcs terminating at the projection of the Dirac point, while the Dirac points that are quadratic in two directions lack such higher-order Fermi arcs. When higher-order Fermi arcs do exist, they obey either a.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Dissipative superfluid relativistic magnetohydrodynamics of a multicomponent fluid: The combined effect of particle diffusion and vortices

We formulate dissipative magnetohydrodynamic equations for finite-temperature superfluid and superconducting charged relativistic mixtures, taking into account the effects of particle diffusion and possible presence of Feynman-Onsager and/or Abrikosov vortices in the system. The equations depend on a number of phenomenological transport coefficients, which describe, in particular, relative motions of different particle species and their interaction with vortices. We demonstrate how to relate these transport coefficients to the mutual friction parameters and momentum transfer rates arising in the microscopic theory. The resulting equations can be used to study, in a unified and coherent way, a very wide range of phenomena associated with dynamical processes in neutron stars, e.g., the magnetothermal evolution, stellar oscillations and damping, as well as development and suppression of various hydrodynamic instabilities in neutron stars.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Control of the Bose-Einstein Condensation of Magnons by the Spin Hall Effect

Previously, it has been shown that rapid cooling of yttrium-iron-garnet–platinum nanostructures, preheated by an electric current sent through the Pt layer, leads to overpopulation of a magnon gas and to subsequent formation of a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) of magnons. The spin Hall effect (SHE), which creates a spin-polarized current in the Pt layer, can inject or annihilate magnons depending on the electric current and applied field orientations. Here we demonstrate that the injection or annihilation of magnons via the SHE can prevent or promote the formation of a rapid cooling-induced magnon BEC. Depending on the current polarity, a change in the BEC threshold of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Stochastic dynamics of single molecules across phase boundaries

We discuss the stochastic trajectories of single molecules in a phase-separated liquid, when a dense and a dilute phase coexist. Starting from a continuum theory of macroscopic phase separation we derive a stochastic Langevin equation for molecular trajectories that takes into account thermal fluctuations. We find that molecular trajectories can be described as diffusion with drift in an effective potential, which has a steep gradient at phase boundaries. We discuss how the physics of phase coexistence affects the statistics of molecular trajectories and in particular the statistics of displacements of molecules crossing a phase boundary. At thermodynamic equilibrium detailed balance imposes that the distributions of displacements crossing the phase boundary from the dense or from the dilute phase are the same. Our theory can be used to infer key phase separation parameters from the statistics of single-molecule trajectories. For simple Brownian motion, there is no drift in the presence of a concentration gradient. We show that interactions in the fluid give rise to an average drift velocity in concentration gradients. Interestingly, under non-equilibrium conditions, single molecules tend to drift uphill the concentration gradient. Thus, our work bridges between single-molecule dynamics and collective dynamics at macroscopic scales and provides a framework to study single-molecule dynamics in phase-separating systems.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Collapse and Revival of an Artificial Atom Coupled to a Structured Photonic Reservoir

Quantum emitters in the presence of an electromagnetic reservoir with varying density of states, or structure, can undergo a rich set of dynamical behavior. In particular, the reservoir can be tailored to have a memory of past interactions with emitters, in contrast to memoryless Markovian dynamics of typical open systems. In this article, we investigate the non-Markovian dynamics of a superconducting qubit strongly coupled to a superconducting waveguide engineered to have both a sharp spectral variation in its transmission properties and a slowing of light by a factor of 650. Tuning the qubit into the spectral vicinity of the passband of this slow-light waveguide reservoir, we observe a 400-fold change in the emission rate of the qubit, along with oscillatory energy relaxation of the qubit resulting from the beating of bound and radiative dressed qubit-photon states. Furthermore, upon addition of a reflective boundary to one end of the waveguide, we observe revivals in the qubit population on a timescale 30 times longer than the inverse of the qubit’s emission rate, corresponding to the round-trip travel time of an emitted photon. By in situ tuning of the qubit-waveguide interaction strength, we also probe a crossover between Markovian and non-Markovian qubit emission dynamics in the presence of feedback from waveguide reflections. With this superconducting circuit platform, future studies of multiqubit interactions via highly structured reservoirs and the generation of multiphoton highly entangled states are possible.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy