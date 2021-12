Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home will host its Annual Christmas Remembrance Service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for all those who have lost a loved one this year. “The holidays can be a particularly difficult time to cope with the loss of a loved one,” said Brooke Fanning, funeral director at Gallant Riverview Funeral Home. “It is Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home’s hope that its Annual Christmas Remembrance Service will provide a comforting setting in which families can come together to express their grief and to find peace during the holiday season.”

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO