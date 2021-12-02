ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100K Bail For Suspected Rochester Catalytic Converter Bandit

By Andy Brownell
 1 day ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Dodge Center man suspected of a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts that occurred in the Rochester area in recent months. 36-year-old Shawn...

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

