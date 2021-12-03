Raiders WR DeSean Jackson calls calf injury 'just a spasm'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a calf injury and sat out Thursday's session, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later tweeted the issue sounded "like a minor deal." The 6-5 Raiders host the 5-6 Washington Football Team on Sunday.

As Levi Damien noted for Raiders Wire/USA Today, Jackson was available to speak with media members on Thursday, which suggests the 35-year-old should be in the lineup against Washington.

"It was just a spasm in my calf. I don’t think it’s too serious," Jackson explained about the setback. "Hopefully, I can still get out there this week. But going throughout the week, just being smart with it and getting the treatment and getting it ready to go. But, yeah, last week, playing 41 plays, I can’t remember the last time I played that much. Just getting acclimated, getting back there and getting it out of of my system, but like I said I don’t think it will be too big of an issue, but definitely be smart with it as well."

Jackson parted ways with the Los Angeles Rams last month largely because he wanted an increase in playing time and targets. He recorded three catches for 102 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, in the Raiders' Thanksgiving Day overtime victory at the Dallas Cowboys: