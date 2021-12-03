ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders WR DeSean Jackson calls calf injury 'just a spasm'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U67sC_0dClAkeZ00
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a calf injury and sat out Thursday's session, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later tweeted the issue sounded "like a minor deal." The 6-5 Raiders host the 5-6 Washington Football Team on Sunday.

As Levi Damien noted for Raiders Wire/USA Today, Jackson was available to speak with media members on Thursday, which suggests the 35-year-old should be in the lineup against Washington.

"It was just a spasm in my calf. I don’t think it’s too serious," Jackson explained about the setback. "Hopefully, I can still get out there this week. But going throughout the week, just being smart with it and getting the treatment and getting it ready to go. But, yeah, last week, playing 41 plays, I can’t remember the last time I played that much. Just getting acclimated, getting back there and getting it out of of my system, but like I said I don’t think it will be too big of an issue, but definitely be smart with it as well."

Jackson parted ways with the Los Angeles Rams last month largely because he wanted an increase in playing time and targets. He recorded three catches for 102 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, in the Raiders' Thanksgiving Day overtime victory at the Dallas Cowboys:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Important Pending Free Agents the Raiders Should Prioritize Re-Signing

The Raiders may be on the precipice of a complete identity shift. With potentially a new head coach and new general manager on their way in, the Raiders may be taken in a completely different direction than in years past. This shift coincides with a massive list of potential free agents the Raiders may lose in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his third-straight game...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Controversial blindside-block penalty costs Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton yelled at every official he could find Thursday night about a blindside-block penalty against tight end Garrett Griffin that Fox announcer Troy Aikman was quick to call "a terrible call." Griffin appeared to do well picking up the Cowboys' blitzing safety Jayron Kearse, allowing...
NFL
NESN

Cowboys Optimistic About Status Of WR CeeDee Lamb For Thursday Vs. Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly optimistic about the status of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders following a concussion suffered in their Week 11 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, per CBS Sports’s Patrik Walker. Lamb left the game on Sunday with the concussion and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Raiders WR’s Need to Turn it Around on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders' mission is to get the wide receivers prepared for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s no doubt about the talent the Raiders have on offense, but what has hurt the team the last couple of weeks is moving the ball downfield. “I think I alluded...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders, Bengals Final Injury Reports Released

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals should have all of their main stars for what's arguably a must-win game for both teams on Sunday. The Raiders aren't going in completely healthy, though, as they could be without multiple players in their secondary. Cornerback Brandon Facyson, who has started...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders lose TE Darren Waller to knee injury

There are a lot of injuries where the Raiders can confidently say ‘Next man up’. Darren Waller is not one of them. But that’s the situation they’re in for the second of half against the Cowboys. Waller left early in the second quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out vs Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys spread hope in every which way imaginable this past week, trying as they often do to will things they want into existence. It rarely works, and it didn’t this time either. Wideout CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion at the end of the first half against Kansas City on Sunday, crashing the back of his head into the ground on an underthrown Dak Prescott pass that was intercepted by Chavarius Ward.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Ian Rapoport
insidethestar.com

BREAKING: WR CeeDee Lamb OUT for Thanksgiving Game vs Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be getting CeeDee Lamb back for the 2021 Thanksgiving game as we’d hoped. The star receiver, battling a concussion issue, has officially been declared out for later today against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamb suffered the concussion just before halftime of last Sunday’s loss to the...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

DeSean Jackson again makes himself at home at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — It didn’t take DeSean Jackson long to get comfortable at AT&T Stadium on Thursday afternoon, which should have come as no surprise given his previous success there. Jackson toasted man-coverage from Jourdan Lewis and broke through an attempted tackle by former San Diego State star Damontae Kazee...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Nfl Network#Cowboys#American Football#Wr#Las Vegas Raiders#Washington Football Team#Raiders Wire#The Cowboys Raiders#Raiders#Espn
NBC Sports

DeSean Jackson scores sixth career TD vs. Cowboys, gives Raiders early lead

DeSean Jackson loves playing the Cowboys. He entered the Thanksgiving Day game with 58 catches for 1,228 yards and five touchdowns against Dallas, his most catches and most yards against any team in the NFL. It took him only three plays to strike Thursday. Jackson caught a pass crossing behind...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jackson Keys Resurgence of Raiders Offense

It was probably not a coincidence that the Las Vegas Raiders offense broke out of its slump on Thanksgiving when veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson finally saw extended playing time in his third game with the Silver and Black. Not only did Jackson catch three passes for 102 yards, including...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

DeSean Jackson enjoys birthday with Marshawn Lynch

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson wasn’t about to let his 35th birthday come and go without having a little bit of fun. Although even he admits, the older he gets, the more tempered the celebrations. Hence, the fun but low-key dinner party his friends threw for him at Tau on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
raidersbeat.com

Standout WR Terry McLaurin “Would Be a Raider” If Not For Antonio Brown

As if the Antonio Brown insanity tour didn’t hurt the Raiders enough, it turns out the decision to trade for Brown probably cost the Raiders an opportunity at one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the Raiders were particularly impressed with...
NFL
ESPN

DeSean Jackson providing spark, confidence for Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr

HENDERSON, Nev. -- DeSean Jackson is averaging 35.0 yards per catch with the Las Vegas Raiders. Or, one yard per year he's been alive. Yes, Jackson turned 35 on Wednesday, six days after his three-catches-for-102-yards-and-a-56-yard-TD Tour De Force on national television at the Dallas Cowboys. "S---, I didn't even know...
NFL
FOX Sports

Jackson and Carr have found rhythm in time for Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeSean Jackson has tormented NFC East teams for years, having played 11 of the first 13 years of his career for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington. The 35-year-old wideout, who celebrated a birthday Wednesday, ignited the Raiders' offense on Thanksgiving in a 36-33 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Las Vegas snap a three-game losing streak. He'll look to carry that momentum into a critical home game Sunday against the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy