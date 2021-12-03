ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) activated ahead of Saints game

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
DeMarcus Lawrence is back from his IR stint. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys endured a bit of a rocky November but have offered fans multiple pieces of positive news at the start of December.

One day after the Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club elevated star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's prime-time clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence tallied five total tackles and one forced fumble in the season-opening loss to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers but went down to a broken foot he suffered during a practice ahead of Week 2 and hasn't played since that injury. The two-time Pro Bowl selection who had 11.5 sacks across his previous two campaigns before that setback reacted to this update via Twitter:

As for Cooper, an earlier report said the wideout will likely have his snaps limited Thursday night as he works to reclaim conditioning he lost during his bout with the coronavirus. Nevertheless, Thursday should be only the third time this season that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup playing together in the same lineup.

Lamb missed the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion.

The Cowboys sit at 7-4 and in first place in the NFC East standings but have lost three of their past four games ahead of Thursday's matchup.

