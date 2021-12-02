Jottitt Down

A quality down jacket can keep you active and outside even during the coldest months. But with the vast amount of down jackets on the market, it can be hard to find one that is durable enough for the coldest days but lightweight enough to have on you at all times — and not to mention affordable. The Cirruslite Down Jacket from Eddie Bauer is the best of both worlds and packable enough to join you on your winter travels. With a classic fit, this jacket is not too slim but not too bulky either, and is perfect over midweight layers. Available in numerous colorways in both men's and women's, you can pick one up for you and your favorite adventure buddy. Plus, now through November 30th, the jacket is only $40.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO