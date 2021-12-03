ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson Are Engaged: "Forever With You"

By Monica Sisavat
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Congrats are in order — Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson are getting married! On Thursday, the USWNT player announced on her Instagram...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Jace Peterson
bravotv.com

Kim and Kroy Biermann Just Shared a Major Update on Their Marriage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has just hit a major new milestone with her husband, Kroy. The Don’t Be Tardy couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking the milestone occasion with “the best little getaway,” as she captured in a series of photos on Instagram. On November 18, Kim took to Instagram...
RELATIONSHIPS
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Uswnt
FanSided

Braves already have Freddie Freeman replacement in mind, just in case

Braves check in on alternative if Freddie Freeman leaves. Yet, it’s not enough to make Atlanta fans happy. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet in free agency, but they are starting to take a look at alternative options at first base just in case they are unable to re-sign Freddie Freeman to a long-term deal. The reports are they have been in contact with the Oakland A’s about Matt Olson.
MLB
realitytitbit.com

The real reason Todd Chrisley has custody of granddaughter Chloe

Todd Chrisley has been looking after his granddaughter Chloe for a while now, but some Chrisley Knows Best fans have no idea why. Currently living with reality TV star Todd, youngster Chloe usually joins in with their fun-filled activities, just like the rest of the Chrisley clan. However, the reality...
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video Shows Braves Star Grabbing Wife By Neck

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had his hand aggressively wrapped around his wife's neck just minutes before his arrest last May ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The incident all went down on May 29 in Sandy Springs, GA., after cops say they were called to a...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Joc Pederson Declines $10M Braves Contract Option for 2022; Will Become Free Agent

Just days after helping the team win its first World Series title since 1995, Joc Pederson declined his portion of a $10 million mutual option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2022 season. Pederson will receive a $2.5 million buyout after declining the option. Atlanta acquired the 2015 All-Star ahead...
MLB
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
FanSided

Did the Philadelphia Phillies just trade Jean Segura?

Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Phillies Interested in Milwaukee All-Star

It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
MLB
FanSided

Former Dodgers star linked as possible Andrew McCutchen replacement for Phillies

An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Kiké, Pederson, Puig; Fans Reveal Who They Would Most Want to See Back in LA

With the offseason upon us, we took to social media to ask fans something that is always a hot topic. Who would you bring back if you could bring one of your favorite former Dodgers? In this list, we featured Kiké Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo, and Yasiel Puig. Thousands of fans chimed in with strong cases for each. We dive into some of the responses and give our pick.
MLB
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy