ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Mines News

sdsmt.edu
 5 days ago

Mines Student Wins Prestigious NSF Graduate Research Fellowship for Building Machine to Study the Inside of Blood Vessels. South Dakota Mines Ph.D. student Laura Brunmaier has won a prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship (GRFP) totaling $130,000 to continue her work in biomedical engineering. The NSF GRFP...

www.sdsmt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
Rapid City, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Research#Science And Technology#Biomedical Engineering#Nsf#Grfp#South Dakota Mines
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried

The latest Covid-19 variant of concern has never appeared in Oregon – ever.  Dr. Melissa Sutton, the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director of respiratory viral pathogens, reviewed all of the state’s genome sequencing data on Covid-19 samples last week. She told the Capital Chronicle that none of the samples resembled Omicron.  But that’s likely to […] The post Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Colorado Newsline

‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing

New state objectives are in place to expand the digital tools and technologies that support Colorado health care services.  The state’s Office of eHealth Innovation released this week a refreshed Colorado Health Information Technology Roadmap, a framework for leveraging technology to address gaps in the state’s health care systems. “We’ve taken a really critical look […] The post ‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
eWeek

Data Mining Techniques

Data mining is the umbrella term for the process of gathering raw data and transforming it into actionable information. Due to the dramatic growth of user-friendly data visualization tools, data mining is becoming more common for the everyday user – which makes effective data mining techniques that much more important.
COMPUTERS
Engineer Live

Ensuring Mine Water Management

Exploring how various pump technologies tackle the complex challenges of water operations at mining sites. Mines require water. At the same time, because many mine working areas are below the water table, the removal of water is a major challenge. Water is critical for every mine site – without water the mine could not operate. Pumps are, therefore, one of the most used machines in mines today. This article will review the concepts of mine water and mine water management as well as the most common pumping applications.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

CSU Study: Men Spread COVID Particles More Than Other Populations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A study focused on tracking the spread of COVID-19 in performing arts settings has also unveiled the population of humans who spread the most COVID-19 particles. Researchers at Colorado State University learned that men more frequently spread the coronavirus particles than women or children. The study, which lasted months, was originally developed in an effort to see what those in the performing arts can do to facilitate a safe return to the stage following the pandemic. The performing arts, from the educational level all the way to Broadway performances, were some of the most drastically impacted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
KTLA

Scientists await data to determine if omicron will outcompete delta variant

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it? Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the United […]
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Social Mining-Focused Metaverses

Fragma has officially launched its blockchain metaverse, which focuses on rewarding users with digital tokens for participating in "social mining," which, according to the company, includes activities such as liking, commenting, and sharing. Using "social mining" the platform aims to empower content creators to monetize their activities by incorporating unique...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy