It seems that not a single month can pass without us learning of some new electric automaker. It seems that everybody wants to capitalize on the success of cars like the Tesla Model 3, and all these new ventures have made bold promises. However, very few of them have actually followed through, and in some cases, that could turn out to be a real tragedy. For example, we have an EV-maker called Alpha that burst onto the scene last year with a car called the Ace. Thereafter, we saw a pickup and, most recently, the Saga, a midsize EV that looks simply epic. Now, the brand has revealed a collaboration with Rotiform called the Supersaga. But when will we see a real-life prototype on the move?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO