A woman died Thursday morning in a house fire in Orchards after fire crews found her in a bedroom and were unable to revive her. The Vancouver Fire Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to 15513 N.E. 99th St., and found flames coming out of the front of the house, according to department spokesman Joe Hudson. Responding crews could see a large plume of smoke from miles away.

ORCHARDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO