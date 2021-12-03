The 10 Most Famous Dogs In Hollywood History

It’s likely that a lot of people might see this movie as kind of underwhelming considering that Thomas Ian Nicholas, who plays Ethan in this slightly chilling and realistic thriller, is likely remembered more for the American Pie movies than anything else. Seeing him as a rideshare driver that’s a former gang banger and is now trying to live a clean life in order to set an example for his sister is a different look entirely. The fact is that he doesn’t come off as a tough guy so much as he comes off as a guy that’s simply trying to do what he can for his younger sister when it comes to surviving, and in some ways, this works since it does paint a picture of quiet desperation with an aura of anger and resentment simmering just beneath the surface. But one thing that’s evident is the fact that Thomas’ wide-eyed looks that come when he’s scared or angry do little more than make him look like a psychopath on the edge rather than someone that’s experiencing loss or extreme anger.

