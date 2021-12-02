ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm dives into handheld gaming, powering new device in partnership with Razer

By Mike Freeman, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Newsbug.info
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat new bells and whistles might be coming to top-tier Android smartphones next year?. Qualcomm, whose mobile processors power some 2 billion handsets worldwide, gave a few hints this week at its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The San Diego company introduced technologies that deliver faster 5G and Wi-Fi,...

The Verge

Samsung refreshes two budget A-series phones with 5G and higher prices

With 2022 and CES just around the corner, Samsung is ready to introduce new updates to its popular and budget-friendly A-series, which has helped keep sales strong for the Korean company despite supply woes for the flagship Galaxy S21. This time around, both the Galaxy A13 5G and A03S are getting a bit more expensive while confirming some new hardware and 5G connectivity for the A13.
NFL
IGN

The Best Black Friday Gaming PC, Gaming Laptop, and Gaming Monitor Deals from Dell, Alienware, HP, Razer, Lenovo, and More

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, but some pretty amazing Black Friday deals on gaming PCs and gaming laptops have already started now. There are several models from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer, ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte that are equipped with RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 videos and ship by the end of the year (and many by the end of November). Some PCs go out of stock very quickly and are usually replaced with a different model. We'll keep this article updated through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Save almost $1,000 on a new Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080 gaming laptop

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, we now set our sights towards the best Christmas deals of the year. Amazon Christmas deals are already showing up, giving us no break from the biggest sales weekend of the year. This RTX gaming laptop deal doesn't pull any punches either, offering of the best Razer gaming laptop deals yet.
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

Apple to launch iPhone 14, mixed reality headset with WiFi 6E support

As we all know, California based Cupertino was anticipated to provide WiFi 6E support to iPhones with the iPhone 13 series this year. But, unfortunately, Apple was not able to do that, and according to reports, there is no information about when the iPhones are going to get the capability that many other smartphone flagships already have. According to a recent report, Apple could do this next year, with the iPhone 14 lineup along with its impending mixed reality headset.
CELL PHONES
State
Hawaii State
laptopmag.com

Galaxy S22 leak points to one major advantage over the iPhone 13

Samsung's Galaxy S22 should arrive early next year as the first major flagship phone of 2022. And while some early leaks have disappointed, the latest news is looking up. The prolific and oft-reliable leaker Ice Universe recently tweeted a series of camera specs for the upcoming Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus that should come as a relief to Samsung fans that don't want to spend up for the Galaxy S22 Ultra (via SlashGear).
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Watch out Nintendo, Android handhelds are coming to eat the Switch’s lunch

A day after announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that’ll power the next batch of flagship Android phones, Qualcomm has revealed its Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform. The new chip is designed for Android-based gaming handhelds. While not a commercial product that consumers can purchase, Qualcomm has partnered...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Razer and Qualcomm’s handheld looks like a Wii U and Gizmondo hybrid

Cloud gaming is all the rage these days, with the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly project xCloud) facilitating bringing sharp and responsive gaming experiences on Microsoft Edge compatible devices. There’s no doubt that some gamers will use the upcoming Steam Deck for streaming too, but a new dev kit leak suggests Razer could be conjuring up a new Snapdragon-powered stream machine in collaboration with Qualcomm.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Differences REVEALED, Qualcomm Going Hard on PC and Gaming & more! (video)

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices. The official news today begins with Qualcomm as today is Day 2 of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Heads up, grab some more popcorn as today was just as packed as yesterday. Let's start with Gaming. I know, with how important mobile games have become, it was only a matter of time for Qualcomm to give us a dedicated handheld gaming platform with its new Snapdragon 3x Gen 1. The company is describing this as a purpose-built platform designed to create a whole new category of dedicated gaming devices that offers the most demanding of gamers with the best way to play. I don't know about you, but I prefer hardware controls, and that's just part of the story. Not only does it deliver best-in-class performance, but it also runs Android games and even let's you stream content from cloud gaming libraries. This means you can stream PC games away from your desktop and also run entertainment apps from wherever you are, and at any time as well. This, along with the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies we heard of yesterday, will all allow for a new and premium category of gaming devices we've never seen before. Qualcomm also announced a handheld gaming developer kit they are making with Razer – but like I said, unfortunately it’s just for developers. The concept devices we played with today are pretty awesome, and again this is just the tip of the iceberg, so follow the first link in the description to learn more.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x to Be Found in an Upcoming Razer Handheld Console – Will Support mmWave 5G

Aside from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Qualcomm is expected to unveil a powerful Snapdragon G3x SoC that will likely be found in future handheld gaming consoles. While the chipset maker was previously reported to be working on such a device, the company’s Snapdragon G3x could be found in an upcoming device manufactured by Razer, according to some leaked slides.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung's new $250 Galaxy A13 5G is its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung is going all-in on budget phones. The tech giant on Wednesday announced the Galaxy A13 5G, a $250 phone that comes with 5G support and a triple-lens camera. It will be sold through AT&T, starting Friday. At that price, the Galaxy A13 is even cheaper than the Galaxy A32, which was Samsung's cheapest 5G phone when it debuted in the US in April for $280.
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Qualcomm Leans Into Cameras, Gaming With New Flagship Smartphone Chip

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones with features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals. The San Diego, California-based company is the biggest supplier of the chips at the heart of many Android phones, competing...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Qualcomm’s betting on AI to take on Apple and Google’s chips

Apple has been in a league of its own when it comes to developing processors for phones and embedding its own AI-powered experience. But this year, Google has thrown its hat in the ring by debuting its indigenous Tensor Chip to give the Pixel 6 a platform to showcase the company’s vision for smartphones.
CELL PHONES
altchar.com

Razer are reportedly developing handheld console with 120Hz HDR OLED screen

Qualcomm and Razer are reportedly working together on a brand new handheld gaming console device. According to the early slides , the console is advertised as a game streaming device among other things. It includes support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, streaming from the local console and PC. Major details about...
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Razer and Qualcomm show off a Snapdragon-powered Steam Deck clone

AMD’s semi-custom chips power both the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Valve’s hotly anticipated Steam Deck. Qualcomm’s processors can be found inside many phones, including those designed for gaming. Now Qualcomm is muscling its way into the middle ground too, announcing a chip for handheld consoles (yes, like the Steam Deck) called the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and a partnership with Razer to develop it.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon promises always-on smartphone cameras

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor for smartphones at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii late on Tuesday, adding substantially more performance and AI-powered features to 2022 smartphones. However, one of those may be controversial. While you may be used to your phone always listening for commands, are you ready for its camera to be always on, too?
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Razer is apparently working on its own handheld gaming console

There’s been a proliferation of handheld gaming devices on the market, ever since the Nintendo Switch put on-the-go gaming back on the map. The latest device? A development kit created by Razer, and powered by the upcoming Snapdragon G3x chip. Now, it hasn’t been officially announced yet, but that has...
VIDEO GAMES

