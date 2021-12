Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil played down their 2-1 Europa League defeat at AS Monaco. Alexander Isak's goal for La Real wasn't enough for the visitors. Imanol later said, "I'm not happy, but I'm not sad. We played against a Champions League side. I didn't like our first 25 minutes against a very physical and skilful side. When we equalised, we then conceded the second goal too soon. The team kept attacking though, and it wouldn't have been unjust if we'd equalised."

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO