Wild blue wonder: X-ray beam explores food color protein

Science Daily
 5 days ago

In food products, the natural blues tend to be moody. A fun food colorant with a scientific name -- phycocyanin -- provides a vivid blue pigment that food companies crave, but it can be unstable when placed in soft drinks and sport beverages, and then lose its hues under fluorescent light...

www.sciencedaily.com

technologynetworks.com

Recipe for Food Color Protein’s Unusual Behavior Uncovered

SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientist reveals cause of lost magnetism at meteorite site

A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist has discovered a method for detecting and better defining meteorite impact sites that have long lost their telltale craters. The discovery could further the study of not only Earth's geology but also that of other bodies in our solar system. The key, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Confectionary News

EXBERRY Coloring Foods supplier GNT unveils Power of Color research

GNT has launched research it says empowers food and beverage brands to devise tailor-made solutions for the modern market. The growth of the personalization and customization trends is fueling demand for products appealing to shoppers on a deeper level. GNT has developed ‘The Power of Color’ to help brands create coloring solutions to connect with their target consumers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Science Daily

Artificial material protects light states on smallest length scales

Light not only plays a key role as an information carrier for optical computer chips, but also in particular for the next generation of quantum computers. Its lossless guidance around sharp corners on tiny chips and the precise control of its interaction with other light are the focus of research worldwide. Scientists at Paderborn University have now demonstrated, for the very first time, the spatial confinement of a light wave to a point smaller than the wavelength in a 'topological photonic crystal'. These are artificial electromagnetic materials that facilitate robust manipulation of light. The state is protected by special properties and is important for use in quantum chips, for example. The findings have now been published in renowned journal "Science Advances."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The layered effect: A single-cell map of corn’s root reveals a regulator of cellular diversity

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn -- a critically important crop around the world -- in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant's root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A computational exploration of resilience and evolvability of protein"“protein interaction networks

Protein"“protein interaction (PPI) networks represent complex intra-cellular protein interactions, and the presence or absence of such interactions can lead to biological changes in an organism. Recent network-based approaches have shown that a phenotype's PPI network's resilience to environmental perturbations is related to its placement in the tree of life; though we still do not know how or why certain intra-cellular factors can bring about this resilience. Here, we explore the influence of gene expression and network properties on PPI networks' resilience. We use publicly available data of PPIs for E. coli, S. cerevisiae, and H. sapiens, where we compute changes in network resilience as new nodes (proteins) are added to the networks under three node addition mechanisms-random, degree-based, and gene-expression-based attachments. By calculating the resilience of the resulting networks, we estimate the effectiveness of these node addition mechanisms. We demonstrate that adding nodes with gene-expression-based preferential attachment (as opposed to random or degree-based) preserves and can increase the original resilience of PPI network in all three species, regardless of gene expression distribution or network structure. These findings introduce a general notion of prospective resilience, which highlights the key role of network structures in understanding the evolvability of phenotypic traits.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Understanding mouthfeel of food using physics

Food texture can make the difference between passing on a plate and love at first bite. To date, most studies on food texture center on relating a food's overall composition to its mechanical properties. Our understanding of how microscopic structure and changes in the shape of food affect food texture, however, remains underdeveloped.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Color-changing magnifying glass gives clear view of infrared light

Detecting light beyond the visible red range of our eyes is hard to do, because infrared light carries so little energy compared to ambient heat at room temperature. This obscures infrared light unless specialised detectors are chilled to very low temperatures, which is both expensive and energy-intensive. Now researchers led...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Exploring carbon storage deep beneath the seabed

Pools of salty water (brine) trapped beneath the seabed offer an unparalleled opportunity to sequester carbon and keep it trapped for millennia. Yet research in this area remains rudimentary, as little is known about the way sodium chloride (salt) behaves when it's combined with carbon dioxide several kilometres beneath the surface of the earth, where conditions of heat and pressure are extreme.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Harnessing the organization of the cell surface

Biological cells have multiple functions, and they need to communicate with each other to coordinate them. Molecules on the cell surface are central to this process. For decades, biologists have been studying such surface proteins and it is becoming increasingly clear that not only their presence but also their organisation on the cell's surface is crucial to the function of a cell.
CANCER
Science Daily

Nasal problem plagued long-nosed crocodile relatives

Research published in the journal Anatomical Record finds that humans have more in common with endangered crocodiles than we think -- namely, a deviated septum. Gharials are some of the rarest crocodylians on Earth and members of a group of animals that once roamed the planet with the dinosaurs. Native to India, gharials resemble American alligators and crocodiles, but with bulging eyes and an extremely long and thin snout that allows them to cut through water when hunting prey. In males, this snout houses an even longer nose that ends in an enlarged bulb.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Two-photon microscope provides unprecedented brain-imaging ability

Advancing our understanding of the human brain will require new insights into how neural circuitry works in mammals, including laboratory mice. These investigations require monitoring brain activity with a microscope that provides resolution high enough to see individual neurons and their neighbors. Two-photon fluorescence microscopy has significantly enhanced researchers' ability...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Long-range four-stranded DNA structures found to play a role in rare aging disease

A special form of four-stranded DNA, recently seen in human cells, has been found to interact with a gene that causes Cockayne Syndrome when faulty. As well as the classic double-helix, researchers have recently discovered a whole host of other DNA strand configurations, including quadruple-helix DNA, which forms knot-like structures called G-quadruplexes.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Brief period of ‘blindness’ is essential for vision

Fixational eye movements are tiny movements of the eye -- so small we humans aren't even aware of them. Yet they play a large role in our ability to see letters, numbers, and objects at a distance. In a new paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,...
healththoroughfare.com

The Most Protein-Rich Vegan Foods

Vegetarians are thought to be mostly eating vegetables, fruits and grains. But there are many other foods that are loaded with protein. The truth is, you can get more than enough protein from a vegetarian diet. The key is to know which foods to choose. The following list contains different...
NUTRITION
Science Daily

Novel 3D printing technique to engineer biofilms

Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester, and her collaborators at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, recently developed a 3D printing technique to engineer and study biofilms -- three-dimensional communities of microorganisms, such as bacteria, that adhere to surfaces. The research provides important information for creating synthetic materials and in developing drugs to fight the negative effects of biofilms.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Physicists exploit space and time symmetries to control quantum materials

Physicists from Exeter and Trondheim have developed a theory describing how space reflection and time reversal symmetries can be exploited, allowing for greater control of transport and correlations within quantum materials. Two theoretical physicists, from the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (in...
PHYSICS
Science Daily

Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now for the first time designed a material system that exhibits an unusually long-range Josephson effect: Here, regions of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7 are separated by a region of half-metallic, ferromagnetic manganite (La2/3Sr1/3MnO3) one micron wide.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Microplastic pollution aids antibiotic resistance

Microplastics dispersed in the environment may enhance antibiotic resistance. A study found the chemical-leaching plastics draw bacteria and other vectors and make them susceptible to antibiotic resistant genes. FULL STORY. The Styrofoam container that holds your takeout cheeseburger may contribute to the population's growing resistance to antibiotics. According to scientists...
SCIENCE

