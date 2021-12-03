ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Committee Says It Has Interviewed 250 People, With Just 2 Defying Orders

By Ayumi Davis
 1 day ago
The number was revealed when committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said the figure when pushing for contempt charges for Jeffrey Clark at a House...

Related
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Jan. 6 Legal Strategy: ‘Blowing Up the Whole System’

Steve Bannon—the right-wing media personality turned adviser to Donald Trump turned right-wing media personality again—became the first person in nearly 40 years to be indicted on a charge of criminal contempt of Congress last month after he refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now, Bannon appears to be using his criminal case to go after the committee that went after him.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

John Eastman, Who Worked to Overturn the Election, Whines About Jan. 6 Committee Not Upholding Precedent

John Eastman, who pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election, intends to invoke his Fifth amendment right against self-incrimination, while at the same time claiming that he did nothing illegal. Politico reported the news on Friday. Eastman is one of several anti-democracy activists who were issued subpoenas in November by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He would be the second to plead the Fifth, along with former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark. “Members of this very Committee have openly spoken of making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and described the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why Mark Meadows' cooperation with the Jan. 6 investigation matters

It was the morning of Nov. 12, just a few weeks ago, when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defied a subpoena from the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. It was the afternoon of Nov. 12 when Steve Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress after he defied a similar subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump-allied lawyer says he'll take the Fifth with Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, the lawyer who wrote memos arguing then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election, said he plans on invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has subpoenaed Eastman to turn over documents...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 panel has voted to hold another former Trump official in contempt: Jeffrey Clark.

However, Clark will come back to the panel for a second deposition. The vote: The select panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection voted unanimously Wednesday to hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt of Congress, sending the measure to the full House for consideration as soon as Thursday. But Clark also informed the committee he plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, complicating the committee’s calculus.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

Conservative lawyer Eastman says he will defy subpoena from January 6 committee

John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who helped craft a questionable legal theory that former Vice President Mike Pence had the constitutional authority to interrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, has informed the January 6 congressional committee that he plans to defy a subpoena from the panel, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot plans 'multiple weeks' of hearings

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot plans to hold "multiple weeks" of public hearings next year, its vice chairwoman, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, said on Thursday. That signaled a new phase in the investigation by the House select...
PROTESTS
