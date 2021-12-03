Jan. 6 Committee Says It Has Interviewed 250 People, With Just 2 Defying Orders

John Eastman, who pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election, intends to invoke his Fifth amendment right against self-incrimination, while at the same time claiming that he did nothing illegal. Politico reported the news on Friday. Eastman is one of several anti-democracy activists who were issued subpoenas in November by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He would be the second to plead the Fifth, along with former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark. “Members of this very Committee have openly spoken of making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and described the...

