ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

In the midst of drought, experts aim to improve Central Valley water usage with helicopter-born technology ‘MRI’ technology

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NdMM_0dCl6LNx00

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – When physicians want to take a look at a patient’s vascular system to see things that aren’t visible to the naked eye, they often turn to MRI technology.

That is what experts with the California Department of Water Resources are doing to analyze the state’s water system – specifically the underground aquifers that collect and store precipitation and other surface water.

This technology is called airborne electromagnetic (AEM) and though it’s been around for almost 20 years, it’s about to be adapted on a widespread basis in California, starting in Kern County. Representatives of a half dozen public and private water management entities were at Minter Field in Shafter for a demonstration of the technology.

The “airborne” in AEM represents helicopter-deployed digital equipment. The 30- by 70-foot AEM loop sends signals into the ground, which then bounce back. The collected data is used to create images that can help state water managers understand aquifer structures and identify where best to make water deposits into the ground so that it stays put.

Steven Springhorn of the state Department of Water Resources said tough times demand creative new measures.

‘This is an investment on the part of the state, on behalf of all of the groundwater sustainability agencies and the public, really, to get more information about our groundwater basins,” he said. “Because, especially in times like we are, now a drought, it makes up close to 60 percent of our state’s water supply.”

In a state where so many factors are working against the Central Valley, particularly its farmers – drought, climate change, water infrastructure limitations, ground subsidence, new residential development — every tool helps.

Max Halkjaer of the Danish water contractor Ramboll says the technology is tried and true.

“We have used it in Demark for many years,” Halkjaer said. “This system was developed and took off the first time in 2002, and it was commercially available since 2004. It has been used across the entire [nation of] Denmark.”

Why did the state water agency launch this underground survey here in Kern County? Because at the southern tip of the Central Valley it’s a logical place to begin development of what will be a standardized, statewide dataset that improves the understanding of aquifer structures.

Local water managers have to figure out how to best implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), which will force agriculture to make some tough decisions about water usage. The hope is that the AEM water-copter informs those decisions in a positive way.

So, if you should see one of these contraptions in the sky, know that it’s part of an effort to maximize one of California’s most valuable commodities – water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 189 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 189 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,023 cases and 1,841 deaths. The department says 48,915 residents have recovered and 102,943 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,239 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Peter Kang appointed Kern County Public Defender

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Peter Kang, a veteran defense attorney with 19 years’ experience in the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, was appointed Tuesday to serve as head of the department. Kang’s term as Public Defender takes effect Dec. 18, according to a news release sent by the County Administrative Office after supervisors voted him […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Business
Kern County, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Industry
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Questions mount around who will be in Kern’s Board of Supervisor’s District 3 race in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The once-a-decade process of redrawing district boundaries often brings political turbulence. This time around is no exception. While Kern County’s Board of Supervisors approved its district map weeks ago — long before its Dec. 15 deadline — questions still surround the future of one district. Supervisor Mike Maggard, who represents District 3, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local program gets recognition for decades-worth of achievements giving veterans a second chance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is recognizing the accomplishments of a program that has been giving veterans a second chance for 10 years. It’s called the Vernon Valenzuela Veteran Justice Program and it provides legal assistance to veterans who need help transitioning back into society. The Kern County Board of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Fair ranks 22nd in the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year the Kern County Fair jumped up 24 spots among the top 50 fairs in the nation. The Kern County Fair ranked 22 out of 50 for top fairs in the nation this year, according to CarnivalWarehouse.com. In 2019 the Kern County Fair ranked 46 in the CarnivalWarehouse.com rankings. “Ranking […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Surface Water#Water Management#Water Systems#Mri#Aem#Danish
KGET

Mayor’s Ball raises over $540K for CityServe Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Event organizers say Saturday night’s Mayor’s Ball has raised over $540,000 for CityServe Kern County. The event took place at Canyon Hills’ City Center Campus in Downtown Bakersfield. The ball raises money for CityServe Kern County, which works to expand the reach of local churches and programs that feed those in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy