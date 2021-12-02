ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

6 Store Openings On Black Friday - MINISO Reinforces "$10 N' Under" Presence In US East Coast

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Black Friday bargains have just gone up a notch - lifestyle retailer MINISO opened 6 more US stores under its ' $10 N' Under' concept on November 27, four of which will be situated along the country's east coast. Residents in Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and Texas will be able to enjoy a wide range of affordable quality products where 95% of items are priced at or below $10.

MINISO pops up in SoHo New York in prelude to 2022 flagship store opened

One of the upcoming outlets is situated in New York City's famously arty neighborhood SoHo, in the form of a 3,825 square foot pop-up store. An array of toys and home décor that make c ustomers' heart s melt in MINISO New York City. To mark the grand opening, MINISO hosts in-store appearances by more than 10 local influencers at its 579 Broadway space. Customers are given free goodie bags and stand a chance to win $300 in credit through a raffle draw. The pop-up store also give sNew Yorkers a taste of what is to come when MINISO's flagship store opens in Flushing next year.

$10 stores become trending among consumers

MINISO's " $10 N' Under" concept originated in response to consumer demand for affordability and quality. "In this round of new store openings, our concentration along the east coast allows consumers in this part of the country to check out our wide range of products," said MINISO North America general manager Andrew Xie. "At the same time, we will use this opportunity to gain a better understanding of local consumers' behaviors and preferences so that we can tailor our stores to the needs of East Coasters."

Since entering the US market in 2017, MINISO has made the country a priority by extending its reach and accelerating localization. By the end of the year, MINISO expects to have 53 stores across US.

For more information, please visit www.minisousaonline.com.

About MINISO

Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) offers high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its 2013 debut, as of September 30, 2021, MINISO has rapidly expanded to 4,871 retail stores in 99 markets worldwide. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-store-openings-on-black-friday--miniso-reinforces-10-n-under-presence-in-us-east-coast-301432774.html

SOURCE Miniso Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Target Is Making This Major Change to All Stores, Starting Dec. 5

Target has faced its fair share of changes over the last year. In May, the retailer stopped selling trading cards at its stores due to a number of assaults over the product's dramatic increase in value. And in June, Target reopened its fitting rooms after a year-long ban amid the COVID pandemic. More recently, the retailer had to pull nine popular foods from shelves after a nationwide recall from the manufacturer Tastykake. And now, Target has announced another change that will hit stores on Dec. 5. Read on to find out what's coming to Target, starting Sunday.
RETAIL
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
ComicBook

Toys R Us Is Returning Again, This Time With Ice Cream and a 2-Story Slide

Toys R Us is set to open a store with a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor inside the store. The new location will be in New Jersey at the Americian Dream mall. For people looking to make the trek for Christmas, you're in luck as the space will be open to the public in mid-December. Toys R Us is no stranger to comeback attempts. Back in 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and was forced to close all its U.S. stores. However, this wasn't the end of the iconic brand. Numerous pop-up shops have been unveiled in recent years. Overseas, consumers have seen big physical spaces for a Toys R Us appear as well. With Millenials getting older, it would only make sense to ride the nostalgia wave like most other sectors are. However, for many of the executives at the company, the allure of their product kind of speaks for itself. Check out what that they had to say with USA Today.
LIFESTYLE
uploadvr.com

Dreamscape Opens East Coast Location In New Jersey

A new Dreamscape location has opened in New Jersey, marking the first East Coast venue from the location-based VR company. The venue is located in Paramus, New Jersey, which Dreamscape says should be able to serve the greater New Jersey and New York metro area. In partnership with AMC Theatres,...
PARAMUS, NJ
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Miniso New York City#Yorkers#Flushing#Miniso North America#Miniso Lifestyle
bigrapidsnews.com

Toys"R"Us announces plans to open new stores in partnership with Macy's

It's a good day to be a Toys"R"Us kid. The former toy store giant is opening a flagship store in the American Dream mall in New Jersey with plans to expand around the country, per a release from their parent company WHP Global. This marks a resurgence in the brand since Toys"R"Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all stores the next year.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Toys R Us is back in the mall

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Toys R Us, an iconic brand that many assumed was dead and gone forever, is coming back to a New Jersey mall in a big way. The resurrected toy store chain will open a two-level,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
US News and World Report

Macy's Reliance on Stores for E-Commerce Weighs on Mulled Split

(Reuters) - Macy's Inc is grappling with how to make its e-commerce business a standalone company without losing customers who rely on its department stores to pick up or return items they bought online, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 163-year-old retailer said last month that it had...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sgbonline.com

Lids Opens First-Ever Stores in Europe

Lids is expanding its brick-and-mortar retail presence internationally with the opening of its first standalone stores in Europe. For its European debut, Lids will open four locations throughout the London metropolitan area: Seven Dials (now open) and The 02 Peninsula Square in London, Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex, and Churchill Square Shopping Centre Russel Place in Brighton, all opening in December.
NFL
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Toys "R" Us to Open Flagship Store American Dream in East Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Toys “R” Us plans to open a new global flagship store in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. "American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families," WHP Global and Toys "R" Us Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said. "Debuting our first Toys "R" Us flagship here is a no-brainer."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
MLive

Macy’s to close several U.S. stores in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Toys R Us Opening American Dream Mall Store Before Christmas

Toys R Us announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that it’s opening a flagship store with a two-story slide, ice cream parlor and more than 10,000 toys in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December, news that could make kids in the Garden State especially excited as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
RETAIL
Street.Com

Toys R Us To Attempt Another Mall Comeback With New Flagship Store

Toys R Us, the toy chain whose 2017 bankruptcy is still heralded as a cautionary tale for big box retailers, is planning a comeback with the launch of a new flagship store in New Jersey. WHP Global, the brand management company that recently acquired controlling interest in the Toys R...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy