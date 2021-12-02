PWR Bikes Introduces Superbolt Balance Ebike

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PWR Superbolt balance ebike will put a smile on your child's face. Not only will they be able to tag along on big rides and over rough surfaces, they'll learn to ride easier and faster. The Superbolt will have you saying, "If only I had that when I was a kid!"

"If only I had that when I was a kid!"

The Superbolt is an electric balance bike that is equipped with a throttle and the perfect gateway bike for getting little groms into motorsports as they get older. If your child is already comfortable on a self-propelled balance bike then the Superbolt is the perfect transition bike to further improve balance and control at speed as well as throttle control.

The Superbolt features an 18-volt brushless motor with 3 power modes so your child can progress from self-propelled to full on ripping. Low Speed mode is perfect for starting out and has a top speed of 5 mph. Once the low power mode is mastered you can bump up to the Mid Speed setting, which tops out at 7.5 mph. A lot of fun and progression can be had in this setting. The fastest mode is Hi Speed, which rips up to 11 mph!

The Superbolt is powered by an 18v 4Ah Lithium-Ion battery with a run time of 45-70 minutes, depending upon the terrain and power mode. Composite 16" wheels and pneumatic tires provide a smooth ride on trails and tracks.

Your child will be grinning and laughing while learning balance and coordination skills and enjoying life outdoors. Screen time will turn into ride time and your child will want to be outside all the time tearing it up on their Superbolt. Don't say we didn't warn you, but you might want to buy an extra battery from the get-go for twice the fun.

MSRP - $849 Standout Features

  • Brushless 18V motor
  • 18v 4Ah Lithium-Ion Battery
  • 3 Speed Modes w/ Top Speed of 11 mph
  • Low Speed: 5 mph
  • Mid Speed: 7.5 mph
  • Hi Speed: 11 mph
  • Removable battery allows use with second battery while charging
  • Plastic coated pegs like a motorcycle
  • Composite wheels with pneumatic tires
  • Standover height: 13.5 inches
  • Low seat height: 16.5 inches

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pwr-bikes-introduces-superbolt-balance-ebike-301436759.html

SOURCE PWR Bikes

