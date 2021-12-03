Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) ("Fluence" or the "Company"), announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, December 8 th, 2021, after market close.

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 (855)-638-9362 (US/Canada toll-free) or +1 (281)-456-4059 (international) and refer to conference ID 9084579 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xvhgex5h, or on https://ir.fluenceenergy.com/news-events. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available on our website

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The replay will be available on the company's website at https://ir.fluenceenergy.com/news-events.

About Fluence

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global market leader in energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. The Company operates in 29 markets across the globe. Through our products, services and AI-enabled Fluence IQ platform, Fluence is helping customers around the world drive more resilient electric grids and a more sustainable future.

Contacts

Analyst Samuel Chong+1 872-301-2501

Lexington May+1 713-909-5629

Email : InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

MediaAlison Mickey +1 703-721-8818