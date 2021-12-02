ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Office REIT Announces Closing Of Sale Of Life Science Portfolio For $576 Million

 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) - Get City Office REIT, Inc. Report ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the sale of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The net sale proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, are approximately $548 million.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of our Sorrento Mesa life science portfolio, which locked in a gain on sale of over $425 million," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are positioned to redeploy these funds into premier office properties across some of the best markets in the country. We are currently advancing three separate acquisitions in Dallas, Phoenix and Raleigh with an aggregate gross purchase price of approximately $613.5 million. Should we be successful in closing these transactions, they will enhance our portfolio, significantly increase our earnings per share and generate predictable, long-term cash flow for our investors."

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.2 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the Company's current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements will be those anticipated by the Company. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including with respect to the terms and timing of future acquisition or disposition activity, if any.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, changes to the Company's expected liquidity position, uncertainty regarding acquisitions, dispositions or our operations, and the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on historical performance and management's current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this press release are free from errors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc. Anthony Maretic, CFO+1-604-806-3366 investorrelations@cioreit.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-office-reit-announces-closing-of-sale-of-life-science-portfolio-for-576-million-301436754.html

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.

TheStreet

Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the grant to 1 employee of non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 2,000 shares of Yumanity's common stock. The options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. The options will have an exercise price of $3.83 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Yumanity's common stock on December 1, 2021, the grant date for the stock options, have a ten-year term and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Yumanity Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. And Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. Announce The Filing Of Amendment No. 2 To The Registration Statement On Form S-4 By Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., With Q3 Results For Olive.com

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH, MDH.WS, MDH.U) today announced the filing by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of MDH with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with OP Group Holdings, LLC ("olive.com"), a payment services and online vehicle protection plans company, and Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., a new public company upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The Form S-4 includes Q3 results for olive.com tm and other information about olive.com's continuing strategic acquisition efforts with potential targets. The Form S-4 filing made by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - Get Workhorse Group Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Workhorse on March 8, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Workhorse have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement For Business Combination With Fathom Holdco, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company" or "Altimar") (ATMR) , announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Fathom Holdco, LLC ("Fathom OpCo").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Brompton Funds Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (TSX: BEPR) and close the market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Next10, INC. Record-Breaking November 2021 - $3.3 Million

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc. dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is thrilled to announce that during the month of November 2021, UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a record-breaking November exceeding $3.3 Million Dollars in gross revenue. This is the highest gross revenue month for Ultimate Logistics, LLC since their inception. The company is on track to exceed $30 million dollars in gross revenue for 2021, which is a 50% increase over 2020's gross revenue.
MARKETS
irei.com

Life Science REIT makes maiden purchase

Life Science REIT, the recently launched real estate investment trust focused on U.K. life science properties, has completed its maiden acquisition with a £77 million (€90 million/$102 million) purchase in London. The group, which raised £350 million (€410 million/$463 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in November, has bought...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CDAQ" and "CDAQW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDAQU."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UPDATED CLASS PERIOD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LSPD

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and November 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lightspeed Commerce class action lawsuit. The first-filed complaint - captioned Nath v. Lightspeed Commerce Inc., No. 21-cv-06365 (E.D.N.Y.) - was commenced on November 16, 2021 and charges Lightspeed Commerce along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit - Pappas v. Lightspeed Commerce Inc., No. 21-cv-10304 - is pending in the Southern District of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
