BrainChip CTO Peter Van Der Made Named AI Hardware 2021 Innovator Award Winner

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that founder and Chief Technology Officer Peter van der Made was named the winner of the AI Hardware 2021 Innovator Award at the AI Hardware: Executive Outlook Summit December 1.

The AI Innovator of the Year award is given to the industry's leading and most accomplished individuals to commemorate the backbone of AI progress. With the development of BrainChip's Akida neural processor, and the commercialization of the world's first neuromorphic processing technology, BrainChip is revolutionizing the capabilities of AI at the edge. With more than 600 votes cast for him, Peter van der Made was chosen as the winner from among those nominated through the program's online voting platform in recognition of both engineering and business achievements made during the year.

"I'm appreciative of the support of the community who took the time to voice their opinion that BrainChip's achievements this year - and my role in helping to realize them - were worth casting a vote for," said Peter van der Made. "This has been a transformative year for BrainChip as we continue towards making our goals a reality in revolutionizing AI at the Edge. Being recognized by the AI acceleration community as achieving tremendous strides this year is especially satisfying and I'm very much appreciative of the award."

The AI Hardware Summit: Executive Outlook is an annual, end-of-year executive-level summit and awards ceremony that gathers the very best and brightest in the AI industry to pause and reflect on the year and set a vision for the following 12 months. The Executive Outlook provides leading industry executives, and key decision makers, an exclusive chance to network, discuss and share their views and predictions on the market from a strategic viewpoint, and, collectively define a vision for the future of AI systems.

As part of the AI Hardware 2021 Innovator Award, Anil Mankar Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder gave an acceptance speech on behalf of Peter, during the Executive Roundtable to talk about his insights on the outlook for the AI hardware industry. He will also be invited to give a keynote speech on the main stage at AI Hardware Summit 2022. Additional information about the AI Hardware Executive Outlook Summit is available at https://www.kisacoresearch.com/events/ai-hardware-executive-outlook-summit.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202006041/en/

