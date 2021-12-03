ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Launch Alliance To Launch STP-3 Mission In Support Of National Security

 1 day ago

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the Space Test Program (STP)-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. The launch is on track for Dec. 5, 2021 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 4:04 a.m. EST. The live launch broadcast begins at 3:30 a.m. EST at www.ulalaunch.com.

"STP-3 is a unique mission as the Atlas V will deliver STP-3 directly into Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO). This is a highly complex orbital insertion that requires three Centaur burns and precise navigation, a capability unique to the Atlas V. This is our longest mission to date at seven hours and 10 minutes until final spacecraft separation," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We are proud to work alongside our mission partners to prepare to launch this challenging mission and thank them for their outstanding teamwork."

The STP-3 mission consists of the STPSat-6 satellite that hosts the National Nuclear Security Administration's Space and Atmospheric Burst Reporting System-3 (SABRS-3) package and NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) experiment. The launch also includes a propulsive secondary payload adapter carrying additional small science and technology missions.

The mission will launch on an Atlas V 551 configuration rocket, that includes a 5.4 meter payload fairing and stands 196 ft. ( 59.7 m) tall. The Atlas booster for this mission is powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage and Northrop Grumman provided the five Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM) 63 solid rocket boosters.

This will be the 90 th launch of the Atlas V rocket. To date ULA has launched 146 times with 100 percent mission success.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 145 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation. For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com, or call the ULA Launch Hotline at 1-877-ULA-4321 (852-4321).

Photos available on the ULA Flickr page.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-launch-alliance-to-launch-stp-3-mission-in-support-of-national-security-301436794.html

SOURCE United Launch Alliance (ULA)

click orlando

United Launch Alliance prepares for early morning launch Sunday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket was rolled to a launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday in preparation for an early Sunday morning mission. A launch time of 4:04 a.m. on Dec. 5 is currently scheduled for the Space Test Program-3...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
The Verge

NASA funds three companies to develop commercial space stations

NASA announced the selection of three US companies that will receive government funding to further develop private space stations on Thursday. From a set of 11 proposals, NASA selected Blue Origin, Nanoracks LLC, and Northrop Grumman to receive over $400 million in federal funds through three separate Space Act Agreements.
CBS News

Space station's orbit adjusted to dodge debris from old U.S. rocket

Amid heightened concern about the growing threat of space debris, the International Space Station's orbit was adjusted on Friday in a debris avoidance maneuver to steer clear of a bit of U.S. space junk. A tweet from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said the Progress MS-18 cargo ship, docked to the space station's aft port, fired its thrusters for about two-and-a-half minutes, lowering the lab's altitude slightly to provide plenty of clearance between the outpost and debris from an old Pegasus rocket body.
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: SLS may face delay due to engine issue, Astra goes orbital

Welcome to Edition 4.25 of the Rocket Report! After the Thanksgiving holiday, we are now in the homestretch of 2021, with less than a month to go in the year. And it will be a consequential month, with a Soyuz crew launch on deck, NASA's IXPE science mission, and—of course—the James Webb Space Telescope on December 22. Buckle up!
parabolicarc.com

Watch Ariane 5 Launch Galileo Satellites on Night of 3-4 December

KOUROU, French Guiana (ESA PR) — Europe’s latest Galileo satellites will be launched on the night of 3-4 December. Arianespace has taken the decision to begin fuelling their three-stage Soyuz launcher. Galileo satellites 27 – 28 are now scheduled to be launched by Soyuz launcher VS26 from Europe’s Spaceport in...
NASA

Spacecraft, Rocket Come Together for IXPE Mission

NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft recently eclipsed multiple key milestones at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following a series of “aliveness” tests to verify the health of the spacecraft, teams mated the structure to the payload adapter – a ring that interfaces between the spacecraft and the top of the rocket. Next, multi-layer insulation was installed to provide thermal protection for the spacecraft in space.
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA ‘extra careful’ canceling spacewalk 2 weeks after Russia destroys satellite with missile

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said today the space agency was “being extra careful” in canceling a planned spacewalk today after notification that debris could threaten astronauts venturing outside the International Space Station. “We don’t know the answer to the question, ‘Is that debris field what caused the cancellation of the...
SpaceNews.com

Northrop Grumman wins NASA contract for SLS booster production

WASHINGTON — NASA awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman Dec. 2 for the production of several pairs of Space Launch System solid rocket boosters as well as development of a new version of the booster. The Booster Production and Operations Contract (BPOC), with a maximum value of $3.19 billion, covers...
SlashGear

This is Northrop Grumman’s grand vision for a new NASA Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is aging and has been developing issues that could one day make it uninhabitable over the last several years. After spending decades in orbit, NASA looks to a future where other space stations will also orbit the Earth. Rather than being developed by NASA and partner nations, these future space stations will be commercial projects. NASA has awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman to develop a cost-effective commercial free-flying space station in low Earth orbit (LEO).
phl17.com

Upcoming launch gives new ways for NASA to communicate in space

NASA is launching a new mission that will revolutionize how it talks with future missions in space called the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration. Which launches from the Kennedy space center in Florida Sunday morning. Kathy Lueders, the Associate Administrator for Space Operations at NASA joins us this morning and explains...
spaceexplored.com

NASA intends to acquire three more crewed flights from SpaceX

With Boeing’s Starliner taking a few years longer than planned to get off the ground, NASA intends to purchase three more Crew Dragon flights to the ISS from SpaceX. In a blog post Friday, NASA announced its intent to acquire the flights, stating “to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.” A nice way of saying that Starliner is taking too long so it needs more SpaceX flights.
Universe Today

NASA Plans to Retire the Space Station in 2030 and Replace it with Commercially Owned “Destinations” in Low Earth Orbit

While it may seem like the International Space Station is just now fully hitting its stride as far as scientific output and the ability for crew rotations from several different spacecraft, the ISS has been operating with astronauts on board for over 21 years. Knowing the modules and entire physical structure cannot endure the long-term effects of the harsh space environment forever, NASA’s Office of the Inspector General has issued a new report outlining the agency’s plans to keep the space station in orbit until 2030, and to replace it with one or more commercial space stations.
eturbonews.com

NASA Space Launch: Dec. 8 – Where to Watch

NASA will provide live coverage of key events in the mission of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese businessmen set to launch to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and return to Earth on Sunday, Dec. 19. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will join spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa...
