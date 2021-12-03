ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automatic Icemakers Will Operate As Easy Ice

By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic Icemakers, a prominent commercial ice machine lease and service provider in Illinois, will operate under its parent brand name, Easy Ice, beginning in December. Easy Ice, pioneer of the all-inclusive ice machine subscription, acquired the company in 2017 and continued utilizing the Automatic Icemakers name with the expectation of eventually unifying under the Easy Ice brand.

"The rebranding initiative is the final, most visible phase of the acquisition process that began three years ago," said John Mahlmeister, COO of Easy Ice. " Chicago's thriving restaurant concept industry has resulted in many of our customers expanding their operations outside of Chicago. Consolidating under the Easy Ice brand allows us to deliver a consistent, five-star customer experience across all markets we serve."

In recent years, business owners have begun to shift away from ice machine ownership in favor of affordable ice machine solutions. The Easy Ice subscription model combines the affordability of a traditional lease with an all-inclusive lifetime performance guarantee. Automatic Icemakers built a long-standing reputation for quality customer service, making the company a natural fit for the Easy Ice organization.

"I've spent nearly 25 years in the ice machine industry and am more excited than ever", says JN ROM. "Since joining the Easy Ice family, we have made significant investments in training, innovative technologies, and expanding the technical staff which has allowed us to better service our customers."

Moving forward, customers can expect to see the Easy Ice branding on communications, vehicles, and other materials but day-to-day operations will not be impacted.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit www.EasyIce.com.

About Easy IceEasy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-icemakers-will-operate-as-easy-ice-301436793.html

SOURCE Easy Ice

