DiDi Announces Recent Developments

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

DiDi Global Inc. (the "Company") (DIDI) , the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized and supports the Company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant application(s) for the delisting of the Company's ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, while ensuring that ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders. The Company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures. The Board has also authorized the Company to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is the world's leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Reuters

Reaction to Didi Global's plans to delist from New York

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to ride-hailing giant Didi Global's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. Didi ran afoul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with its...
whtc.com

Didi Global’s short-lived journey as a U.S.-listed company

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Didi Global said on Friday it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, the latest development after it ran afoul of Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO in July. Didi’s decision to delist...
phocuswire.com

Selina plots public listing via SPAC

Alternative accommodation business Selina is planning a stock market floatation via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Selina, which was launched in 2015, is combining with existing SPAC, New York-based BOA Acquisition Corp., with gross proceeds of $285 million anticipated from the deal. Selina, which expects to be EBITDA positive by...
Reuters

Softbank Group shares slide 3% after Didi, Arm, Grab triple setback

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) dropped over 3% on Friday after the giant tech investor was hit with three disappointments within 24 hours, including a poor Nasdaq debut for ride-hailing firm Grab (GRAB.O). SoftBank, either in its own right or through...
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
