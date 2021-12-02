ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3 Life-Saving Ways to Build a Shelter from Snow

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Whether you are planning to overnight or not, every winter adventurer should know how to create a snow shelter. When built correctly, it can offer protection when a storm rolls in, stand up to harsh weather better than a...

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Hoping For Snow? Solider Mountain To Have Pray For Snow Party

Thanksgiving is this week and that means winter is upon us. With winter comes skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and of course to do those, you need snow. While Idaho never seems to lack snow in the winter, just to be on the safe side it is best to pray for snow, to do all these fun activities that make winter such a fun season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
roguevalleymessenger.com

How to Survive Being Trapped in Your Vehicle in a Snowstorm

Winter is right around the corner, and while winters in Oregon are typically mild, it’s always important to make sure you’re prepared for the worst. This is especially important for any time you’re driving in the snow because of the real risk of getting caught in a snowstorm. Read on to see five things you can do if you get trapped inside your vehicle in a snowstorm this winter so you can improve your safety.
TRAFFIC
grit.com

Winter Work

Winter is going to really settle in during the next few months, and for people in colder climates, that means a lot of snow and a lot of work. Moose Utility Division has everything customers need to get their ATV or UTV outfitted for winter maintenance, whether that’s plowing, spreading ice-melting material or daily tasks that can’t wait for spring.
CARS
Washington Times-Herald

Grazing Bites: Winter is on its way

I’ve enjoyed several good autumn days and quirked, “it can just stay this way and then turn nice,” but, winter is coming. I do enjoy the different seasons with each providing some traditional features, but my least favorite season is probably winter. Don’t get me wrong, there are some beautiful winter days – pristine, clean looking landscapes monotonously all covered white, hiding the scars of prior days and sometimes poor decisions.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Removal#Weather#Snow Shovel#Avalanche
portland.me.us

Snow Plowing Season!

Sidewalk plowing: our Parks Division is responsible for 100 miles of sidewalk clearing throughout the winter months. This time of year we focus on running those routes and clearing any overgrowth or obstacles that may impede the efficiency of clearing snow. Any assistance from home owners on keeping those routes clear is appreciated. You can find the Sidewalk Clearing Map HERE. Our crews do their best to keep these routes safe for all to travel.
PORTLAND, ME
backpacker.com

Don’t Just Survive in the Cold—Thrive in it

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Outside+ members get access to the full version of this story, with tips for hiking in the rain, wind, and heat. If you live somewhere with four distinct seasons, cold is just a fact of life. Learning to...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best snow shovels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the snow flies, property owners are tasked with the job of keeping walkways and driveways clear. All that work necessitates a snow shovel. To get the job done right, you need a sturdy tool that’s built to last and made to lift and remove the heavy snow and ice that often builds up in the winter.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
wearegreenbay.com

‘Snow’ way! Snow blowers latest victim of supply chain issues

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A critical friend during the winter could be in short supply this year. “If you’re looking for a snow blower and looking for it this year, get it now,” said Clint Kimps, a store manager of Kimps Hardware in Howard. The store currently has snow blowers...
HOWARD, WI
KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

How to Layer the Right Way This Winter

Some of the best adventures happen when the temperature drops and the days get short. To make the most of them, you’ve got to dress for a variety of activities—whether it’s a frosty fat-bike ride, an off-piste ski tour, or a simple stroll through the park. The best way to be prepared? Layer wisely with Smartwool garments, which are made from ultrasoft, all-natural Merino that resists clamming up or cooling down—so you can stay comfy before, during, and after your adventure. Select your favorite winter activity below for a quick guide to the ideal layering setup.
APPAREL
TheConversationCanada

Less snow, more rain in store for the Arctic, study finds

The Arctic is often thought of as a cold, white and snowy region, but this image is rapidly changing. The Arctic is currently warming much faster than the rest of the planet and is experiencing rapid sea ice loss. As a climate scientist and modeller, I am interested in what drives the Arctic climate and how it is expected to change with continued global warming. In our most recent study, my colleagues and I found that precipitation in the Arctic is changing more rapidly than was previously projected. In the Arctic, most precipitation falls in the form of snow. But...
ENVIRONMENT
discoverestevan.com

Near Record-Breaking Temperatures To Be Followed By Snow

As the Southeast sees a bit of moisture, people will have something to look forward to as the temperatures for tomorrow look to be quite high. Specifically, temperatures will jump up to 11 degrees, which will skim the record high for that day which is just over 13 degrees. That...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

More snow on the way this week

(WLUK) -- A round of light, rainy snow is creating some hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning. Drivers are asked to take it slow and leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Tuesday's weather will be quiet, however our next WeatherMaker will bring more of a...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
KGUN 9

More Than 60 People Were Stranded At A Bar For 3 Nights Due To A Snowstorm

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A three-night party at your favorite bar might sound like a fun time in...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Volunteers Needed for Snow Removal Program

As many questions continue to circulate around the new Omicron variant, Northland health officials said a rise in the highly effective monoclonal antibody treatment is promising. This year marks the 58th year of the Garland City of the North Parade through Downtown Ashland. CBS 3 Thursday night video forecast. Updated:...
ADVOCACY
backpacker.com

How to Master Backpacking in Bad Weather

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Sometimes the weather cooperates on your trips, blessing you with perfectly warm, sunny conditions to camp in. But as often as not, your departure...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy