ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brilliant Earth Announces The Early Lock-Up Release Date

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the early lock-up release date for certain shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Shares") under the terms of lock-up agreements entered into by the Company's directors, executive officers, and holders of substantially all of the Company's then-outstanding equity securities with the underwriters of the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO").

Subject to certain exceptions, the lock-up agreements restrict the ability of shareholders subject to them to sell or transfer any shares of the Company's capital stock until the earlier of (i) 180 days after September 22, 2021 and (ii) the second full trading day following the Company's second public release of financial results following September 22, 2021 (the period ending on the earlier of (i) and (ii), the "Lock-Up Period"). Under the lock-up agreements, the restrictions would end early for 15% of the shares held by the Company's directors, officers, and entities affiliated with the Company, and for 25% of the shares held by all other shareholders subject to the lockup agreement if certain share price and other conditions are met. The conditions were satisfied on November 26, 2021.

With the conditions satisfied, the early release will occur on December 7, 2021. As a result, the Company estimates that up to approximately 0.7 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on December 7, 2021, subject to applicable restrictions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Rule 144 and Rule 701. Given that the Company has not been subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for at least 90 days, approximately 12.4 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock that would become eligible under the lockup agreements for sale in the public market on December 7, 2021 that are held by the Company's directors, officers, and entities affiliated with the Company will not be tradable pursuant to Rule 144 until at least December 22, 2021.

About Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has served over 370,000 customers in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:ICR BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Harte Hanks To Uplist To The Nasdaq Global Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH) (the "Company"), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that the Company has met the stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Market® ("Nasdaq"), and the Company has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Four Seasons Education Appoints MBP As Its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (FEDU) - Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Report, a leading Shanghai-based education company, today announced that the Company appointed Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP ("MBP") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending February 28, 2022. At the same time, the Company and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP ("Deloitte") have mutually agreed to terminate Deloitte's appointment as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SCYNEXIS Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced grants of stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 5,200 shares of SCYNEXIS common stock at a per share exercise price of $7.38, the closing trading price on November 30, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept SCYNEXIS' offers of employment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Brilliant Earth Group#The Company#Brlt#Company
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Its Investigation Into Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds Robinhood Markets Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) shareholders of its investigation into whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Robinhood securities and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com or (888) 398-9312 for more information.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Longeveron Inc. Announces Closing Of A $20.5 Million Private Placement

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants. The Company sold approximately 1.17 million shares of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CDAQ" and "CDAQW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDAQU."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A RadNet Imaging Property For $2.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a RadNet Imaging property for $2.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately 6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Augmedix, Inc. CEO Appears On Fox Business Network Show

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUGMEDIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) ("Augmedix" or the "Company"), a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced today that Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris appeared as a guest this morning on Fox Business Network's show, "Mornings with Maria".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

AutoZone Announces Change To Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, today announced that Mark Finestone, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2022. "I give special thanks to Mark Finestone for his many contributions and years of remarkable service...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheStreet

Next10, INC. Record-Breaking November 2021 - $3.3 Million

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc. dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is thrilled to announce that during the month of November 2021, UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a record-breaking November exceeding $3.3 Million Dollars in gross revenue. This is the highest gross revenue month for Ultimate Logistics, LLC since their inception. The company is on track to exceed $30 million dollars in gross revenue for 2021, which is a 50% increase over 2020's gross revenue.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice And Regained Compliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (SDAC) announces that on December 1, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq's listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings To Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement For Business Combination With Fathom Holdco, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company" or "Altimar") (ATMR) , announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Fathom Holdco, LLC ("Fathom OpCo").
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

BuzzFeed raises just $16.2M ahead of public listing via SPAC

BuzzFeed has raised $16.2 million in trust ahead of its upcoming public listing after shareholders of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) 890 5th Avenue Partners approved a business combination with the news publisher on Friday. Buzzfeed, which will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol BZFD,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. And Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. Announce The Filing Of Amendment No. 2 To The Registration Statement On Form S-4 By Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., With Q3 Results For Olive.com

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH, MDH.WS, MDH.U) today announced the filing by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of MDH with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with OP Group Holdings, LLC ("olive.com"), a payment services and online vehicle protection plans company, and Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., a new public company upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The Form S-4 includes Q3 results for olive.com tm and other information about olive.com's continuing strategic acquisition efforts with potential targets. The Form S-4 filing made by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the parent company of Essex Bank with $1.7 billion in assets, headquartered in the greater Richmond region. United now has approximately $29 billion in assets, with nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before January 18, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report securities from March 11, 2021 through November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy