Newfront Welcomes Tenured Producer Justin Leech To Employee Benefits Practice

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, is proud to announce another valuable addition to its rapidly-growing Employee Benefits Practice. Justin Leech,Principal and Employee Benefits Producer, joins Newfront from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., where he spent the last decade focusing on client development and Human Capital strategy.

"Justin brings a tremendous degree of expertise, honed leadership, and a successful background in building effective risk management for clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Justin deeply shares our conviction that our industry can provide far more value to its clients, and he shares our excitement for the ways Newfront is leveraging technology to promote a better client experience."

At Gallagher, Justin focused on several industries, including education, construction, manufacturing, and private equity portfolios. He will keep serving clients throughout the country.

"My transition to Newfront will allow me to exceed my clients' expectations and provide even new levels of service," stated Justin, who is based in Sacramento, CA. "The team model is focused on excellence in comprehensive service and support. I couldn't be happier for what this means to me and my clients."

About NewfrontNewfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information Jane PaolucciSenior Vice President, MarketingNewfront jane.paolucci@theabdteam.com415-798-2693

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfront-welcomes-tenured-producer-justin-leech-to-employee-benefits-practice-301436792.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

BUSINESS
