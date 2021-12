Iowa State's 2021 season will come to a close on Friday when TCU comes to town. Pregame, Iowa State will have a ceremony honoring the senior class for their contributions over the last several years. Iowa State has won three of the last four matchups with TCU, but for the first time since 1998, the Cyclones will face a Horned Frogs team that isn't led by Gary Patterson. To preview the matchup and discuss the latest within the program, Matt Campbell met with the media on Tuesday. Here are a few notable topics that Campbell covered during the availability...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO