There was a quote that Sir Peter Jackson, director of the new Beatles "Get Back" film said in an interview on Sirius/XM about the band that really struck me. "The Beatles changed the world only to find the world doesn't have a place for them anymore," says Jackson, talking about how after all was said and done, the Beatles who had done everything you could possibly do to become the greatest rock band at the time, could no longer simply go back to being a rock band that could play a gig for about 300 people.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO