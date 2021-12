Former Sony chief Amy Pascal, who serves as an executive producer on the Sony and Sony/Marvel Spider-Man films, has a pretty simple view of how the three different film iterations of the character currently operate on film. In a new interview, Pascal said that the three different universes have to operate in a way that's complimentary to one another. That way, the animated Spider-Verse movies can coexist with Marvel's multiverse, as well as the Sony Universe of Spider-Man characters, seen in movies like Venom and the forthcoming Morbius. It's a balancing act, she acknowledges, but it's all about the creatives being respectful of one another.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO