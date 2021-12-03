ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. and allies hit Belarus with new sanctions over human rights abuses

By Simon Druker
1 day ago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhG3J_0dCl1pX200

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States joined Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union on Thursday, enacting new sanctions against Belarus over ongoing human rights abuses and inhumane exploitation of vulnerable people.

The new sanctions are also in response to the migrant crisis along the country's border with Poland.

Washington joined its allies in the coordinated action against Belarus, targeting specific individuals and entities.

The Treasury Department says it has designated 20 individuals, 12 entities and identified three aircraft as blocked property.

A joint statement demanded the Belarusian government "immediately and completely halt its orchestrating of irregular migration across its borders with the EU."

Longtime President Alexander Lukashenko faces accusations of perpetuating the migrant crisis at the EU border.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Belarus of using "innocent migrants as a political weapon, as an effort at destabilization."

Lukashenko was re-elected in August 2020 in elections widely believed to be fraudulent by the international community. Thursday's news represents the fifth round of sanctions against the country.

"The United States stands alongside its international partners and allies in imposing costs on the Lukashenka regime for its deplorable behavior, including migrant smuggling. Treasury will continue to work with the international community to address the Lukashenka regime's repression, corruption, and flaunting of internationally recognized human rights," said Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki.

Related
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

Western countries impose new sanctions on Belarus | Abroad

The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Belarusian government officials, airlines, tour operators and hotels involved in transporting migrants to the EU border. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are also imposing new sanctions on the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. European sanctions target, among others,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

U.S., allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies, including the European Union, on Thursday imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus in a coordinated move to escalate punitive action against President Alexander Lukashenko and his government. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on...
FOREIGN POLICY
whbl.com

Canada joins U.S, EU and Britain in imposing new Belarus sanctions

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities in coordination with international partners on Thursday to protest against what it called attacks on human rights and acts of repression, Ottawa said. A foreign ministry statement said Canada was acting together with the United States, the European...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Why the EU needs to increase the sanctions pressure on Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has managed to place himself at the centre of European politics. Within a month he has signing a broad pact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing Moscow’s complete backing of his regime and thrown the EU into a panic – with the bloc accusing Belarus of luring thousands of refugees and migrants towards Poland's border.The EU are set to approve further sanctions over some individuals and entities in Belarus over the crisis on the border – but is that the extent of the action that will be be taken? Surely we need a stricter sanctions regime?Some...
EUROPE
UPI News

U.S., EU hold high-level meeting on countering China

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union held their second high-level meeting concerning China on Thursday as the two sides attempt to foster a united policy to confront and work with the Asian nation amid growing tensions. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing three countries bordering Belarus to extend processing times for people seeking asylum. Under the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would be permitted to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, up from the current period of three to 10 days, while also allowing people to be held in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks instead of four.
IMMIGRATION
clevelandstar.com

EU Reportedly Approves Fresh Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

EU ambassadors on December 1 agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Belarus that will add 17 people and 11 entities in response to what the bloc considers Minsk's orchestration of a migrant crisis on its border, diplomats said. The punitive measures are now set to be formally adopted and...
POLITICS
AFP

EU members agree more sanctions against Belarus targets

EU diplomats agreed Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to its Belarus sanctions list in response to the alleged channelling of migrants to the bloc's borders. Brussels accuses strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime of mounting a "hybrid attack" against EU soil by luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Member states had already decided to slap sanctions on several Belarus targets, and on Wednesday senior envoys approved a list drawn up by the European Commission, diplomats said. According to one of the officials, the new targets include 17 officials and 11 companies or official bodies. EU ministers are expected to formally ratify the decision on Thursday.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

EU proposes more flexible asylum procedures for Belarus crisis

The European Union’s executive arm proposed exceptional flexibility to its eastern members struggling with artificial migration from Belarus, proposing that Latvia, Lithuania and Poland be allowed to take up to 16 weeks to process asylum requests. Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission, told reporters on Wednesday the suggested...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU extends human rights sanctions, including on Chinese officials

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors approved the renewal of sanctions on four Chinese officials and one Chinese entity on Wednesday as part of an extension of a human rights blacklist, two diplomats said. The decision, which will formally be adopted early next month, puts in jeopardy a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Tsikhanouskaya Urges EU To Fill 'Leaky' Sanctions On Belarus

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the European Union to do more to help Belarusians, whom she called 'forgotten Europeans,' in their fight for freedom. In an address to the European Parliament on November 24, Tsikhanouskaya urged the bloc to slap more sanctions on the regime of...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Nord Stream 2 emboldens Putin's human rights abuses

The construction of Gazprom’s now-infamous Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed. The project’s completion nearly perfectly coincided with the first anniversary of Alexei Navalny’s poisoning by the Kremlin, from which he only narrowly escaped death by the Novichok nerve agent. The connection between these two issues is clear, yet some in Europe and the United States can’t, or don’t, want to see it.
EUROPE
q957.com

Estonian PM warns EU against dropping sanctions on Belarus airline

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union must not back down from imposing sanctions on Belarus state airline Belavia after several countries in the bloc expressed doubts over the measure, Estonia’s prime minister said on Wednesday, warning that it could weaken the EU’s hand. The EU and NATO have accused Belarusian...
EUROPE
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com

