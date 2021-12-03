ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Councilman Matt Carlucci no longer in race for Jacksonville Mayor

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
Matt Carlucci

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Councilman Matthew Carlucci confirmed with Action News Jax that he is no longer in the running for Jacksonville Mayor in 2023.

Carlucci is a member of the Republican Party and is serving his 4th term on the Jacksonville City Council. He was formerly Council President from 2001-2002.

Action News Jax has reached out to Carlucci for comment and is awaiting a response.

The election is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2023. Jacksonville’s current mayor, Lenny Curry, has served two terms and is ineligible to run for reelection.

The current 2023 candidates for mayor are now Omega Allen (NPA), Donna Deegan (DEM), Al Ferraro (REP), and Darcy G. Richardson (IND).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

