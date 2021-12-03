Cuisinart Custom 14 Cup Food Processor

WINNER - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - BEST FULL-SIZE GARDEN. This attractive garden was remarkably hands-off and intuitive and required the least amount of ongoing effort. Healthy plants sprouted within a week, and the garden yielded abundant lettuce and basil over two months; several weeks later, tomato plants started producing fruit. The light cycles set automatically. The app was simple to use; when we scanned QR codes on the seed capsules, it provided tips for harvesting and care of the particular plants we were using. We didn't have to water it often; the tank is fully enclosed, and a simple float sinks if it needs watering—easy to judge at a glance. Plant food is built into the capsules, so we didn't need to store bottles and dispense messy liquids into tanks, as other gardens required. When the lettuce was ready to harvest after two months, the app advised us to cut it down and offered a discount on the next seed order. A wide variety of edible and ornamental herbs, flowers, chili peppers, peas, strawberries, and even evergreen saplings are available through the app, with replacement pods (including “experimental” pods for seeds of your choice) priced at $9.95 for three.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO