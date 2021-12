Battlefield 2042 is currently enjoying a rather confusing launch, with long-time Battlefield players nitpicking it to shreds while simultaneously buying and playing it in record numbers. The game delivers on the chaotic over-the-top action the series is known for, but it is also undoubtedly plagued by a lot of technical issues and odd design decisions. Among the complaints voiced by players so far is that it isn’t possible to dive underwater while swimming in Battlefield 2042. While that seems like a pointless thing to ask for, the issue has already been resolved by an inventive member of the community.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO