The Bold and The Beautiful – You Shouldn’t Be Here – CBS

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
