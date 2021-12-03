The Bold and The Beautiful – You Shouldn’t Be Here – CBS

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, a singer who received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, provided an update on her cancer treatment after she withdrew from the talent competition in August. Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, the singer said that treatment has been going well, if not a bit slowly. “It’s happening slow little by little, day by day. I’m getting a little better,” she told the CNN host. “I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. A bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size so we’re on...

