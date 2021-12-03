Pair honored for lifesaving effort at Hutchinson car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and a woman received recognition and an award Thursday afternoon for their roles in saving another man’s life in October at the Midwest Superstore car dealership in Hutchinson.

Tim Herman was at the dealership when he went into cardiac arrest. Someone called 911, but Herman needed help immediately. Greg Flores, an employee at Midwest Superstore, and Britnea Weaver, a nurse who happened to be at the dealership, jumped in and performed CPR.

The deputy chief of Reno County EMS says Herman is alive today, thanks to the quick response from Flores and Weaver, as well as the Hutchinson Fire Department and EMS. Flores and Weaver recounted what happened on the day of the medical emergency.

“[Herman’s] in the back of a Tundra (pickup), which is a really big space, so I jumped n there and started giving him chest compressions because I knew there was nothing else that was going to happen because he [had] no heartbeat, nothing happening, he was blue.”

Weaver described the experience of helping to save Herman’s life as “the fest feeling in the world,”

Weaver and Flores received The Citizens Lifesaving Award from Reno County EMS and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The EMS crews and members of the Hutchinson Fire Department were also on hand.