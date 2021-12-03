ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Pair honored for lifesaving effort at Hutchinson car dealership

By KWCH Staff
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SwCu_0dCl0rGH00

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and a woman received recognition and an award Thursday afternoon for their roles in saving another man’s life in October at the Midwest Superstore car dealership in Hutchinson.

Tim Herman was at the dealership when he went into cardiac arrest. Someone called 911, but Herman needed help immediately. Greg Flores, an employee at Midwest Superstore, and Britnea Weaver, a nurse who happened to be at the dealership, jumped in and performed CPR.

The deputy chief of Reno County EMS says Herman is alive today, thanks to the quick response from Flores and Weaver, as well as the Hutchinson Fire Department and EMS. Flores and Weaver recounted what happened on the day of the medical emergency.

“[Herman’s] in the back of a Tundra (pickup), which is a really big space, so I jumped n there and started giving him chest compressions because I knew there was nothing else that was going to happen because he [had] no heartbeat, nothing happening, he was blue.”

Weaver described the experience of helping to save Herman’s life as “the fest feeling in the world,”

Weaver and Flores received The Citizens Lifesaving Award from Reno County EMS and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The EMS crews and members of the Hutchinson Fire Department were also on hand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesaving#Cpr#Ems#Tundra
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
CNN

CNN

757K+
Followers
117K+
Post
605M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy