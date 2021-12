Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado for the eleventh game of the 2021 season. The Colorado Buffaloes started the season with a comfortable win over Northern Colorado and then fell in a close, hard fought battle to the Texas A&M Aggies in Denver. Buffs fans thought things were on an upswing when it all came crashing down in a brutal, 30-0 loss to Minnesota. Things didn’t look much better after they didn’t put up much of a fight in losses to Arizona State and USC. They got back on track in a shutout victory over Arizona but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling when they no showed against Cal and Oregon on the road. The offense finally got moving in an overtime win over Oregon State but faltered in the second half against UCLA. Now they face their seventh Pac-12 foe as they welcome the Huskies and try to move to 4-7.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO