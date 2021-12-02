GVSU women tough on defense, struggle to score in loss to Saginaw Valley

ALLENDALE - The Grand Valley State women's basketball team played great defense on Thursday night in the GLIAC opener.

But the offense struggled in a 51-45 loss to Saginaw Valley State at home, shooting just 26.5% from the field.

The Lakers hung in the game with their defense. Four shot-clock violations, inclduing two in the span of a minute, kept the Cardinals from building the lead.

"It was a knock-down, drag-out, knuckle-buster," GVSU coach Mike Williams said. "We really tried to keep them in front of us and bother their shooters. When we didn't keep them in front, we fouled too much. Offensively, we got a lot of looks, we just didn't make them."

With 2 minute remaining, the Lakers trailed 43-40. With a minute to go, the deficit was six before Emily Spitzley nailed a 3-pointer.

A shot at the shot-clock buzzer by Saginaw Valley's Kaitlyn Zarycki put the Cardinals up 48-43 with 22 seconds to go.

Spitzley scored under the basket to pull the Lakers within 48-45 with 11 seconds to go, but the Cardinals hit free throws in the final seconds to seal it.

GVSU (5-1) trailed 24-19 at halftime, struggling to find an offensive rhythm. GVSU shot 23% from the field in the first half. While Saginaw Valley did not fare much better at 29.6%, but it was enough for a five-point lead at the break.

The Lakers got started in the second half, when Ellie Droste made a nice move that led to a left-handed layup.

Droste pulled GVSU within 36-31 with another drive to the basket later in the third quarter.

Spitzley made two free throws to pull the Lakers within 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lakers shot 40% in the third quarter, which got their game percentage up to 27.8, but it wasn't enough to take the lead.

Spitzley and Rylie Bisballe each scored 15 points to lead the Lakers. Droste added six.

Zarycki led the Cardinals with 25 points.

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona